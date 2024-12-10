Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Take a break from real-life construction and relax with some virtual construction!

The Gold Edition of Construction Simulator video game, published by Astragon Entertainment, offers players over 90 machines to operate and 100 contracts to complete.

Players will manage their company finances and perform a variety of tasks in completing their contracts, including earthmoving, transporting materials and pouring concrete.

Construction Simulator offers in-game equipment from 24 manufacturers, including Caterpillar, Sany, Bobcat, JCB, Atlas, Schwing and Vögele.

Released in April for the Xbox One and PC, Construction Simulator supports up to four players at a time, and this Gold Edition includes bonus content such as cosmetics and additional levels.

Construction Simulator can be purchased for the Xbox One here and for the PC here.