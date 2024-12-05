Utility pockets on the back and sides allow for easy access to tools.

Give the gift of convenient hydration this Christmas with a CamelBak Pro Pack! Made of 1200 water-resistant polyester and weighing just under 2 pounds, the pack features breakaway shoulder straps, a cool venting back panel and manages perspiration with moisture-wicking straps. The chest strap is also adjustable. In colder conditions, users benefit from an insulated tube to ward of frost.

The CamelBak Pro Pack, with its proprietary 3L Crux Reservoir, comes in 70-ounce and 100-ounce options. According to CamelBak, the average adult loses 2.5 to 3 quarts of water per day, necessitating about 100 ounces of water to rehydrate.

Contractors will also benefit from utility pockets on the back and sides with easy-grip zipper pulls for accessing tools.

CamelBak Pros can be purchased here.