1st Day of Construction Gifts: CamelBak Pro Pack

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 5, 2024
a camelbak pro pack
Utility pockets on the back and sides allow for easy access to tools.
CamelBak

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Give the gift of convenient hydration this Christmas with a CamelBak Pro Pack! Made of 1200 water-resistant polyester and weighing just under 2 pounds, the pack features breakaway shoulder straps, a cool venting back panel and manages perspiration with moisture-wicking straps. The chest strap is also adjustable. In colder conditions, users benefit from an insulated tube to ward of frost.

The CamelBak Pro Pack, with its proprietary 3L Crux Reservoir, comes in 70-ounce and 100-ounce options. According to CamelBak, the average adult loses 2.5 to 3 quarts of water per day, necessitating about 100 ounces of water to rehydrate. 

Contractors will also benefit from utility pockets on the back and sides with easy-grip zipper pulls for accessing tools.

CamelBak Pros can be purchased here.

Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
man lacing up Georgia Boot Durablend Sport work boot
Gear
Review: Georgia Boot Intros Composite-Toe DuraBlend Sport Work Boots
tactacam defend camera on tree
Gear
Tactacam Launches New Cell-Based Defend Security Cameras for Remote Sites
Maxresdefault 65c0f097e196c
Gear
Review: Brunt Ryng Composite Toe Work Boots (Video)
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
volvo ec260 excavator in rubble pile
Excavators
Volvo’s Big Excavator Overhaul Continues with Rollout of Midsize EC260, EC300
The new 26- and 30-metric ton models are popular sizes for site prep, roadbuilding and utility installation, Volvo says.
Cat backhoe in parking lot used to steal ATM in Puyallup Washington
Construction Equipment
Bold Thieves Use Stolen Compact Loader, Backhoe to Steal ATMs
Kubota KATR robot
Technology
Kubota Reveals All-Terrain Robot for Construction Sites: the KATR
Maxresdefault 6740c5c50bb8f
Dozers
A Closer Look: Next-Gen Caterpillar D8 Dozer Gets Enhanced Operator Experience
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency
Download the free guide now and implement all 13 steps in your shop today.
DownloadView All