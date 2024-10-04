Georgia Boot has introduced a new composite-toe work boot that meets ASTM F2413 classification and is designed for all-day comfort.

The DuraBlend Sport boots are light brown with 6-inch-high lace-ups. The boots consist of full-grain leather and are waterproof. The boots weigh 1.4 pounds each.

They come in medium or wide widths.

Features include:

The boots cost $180 from Georgia Boots’ online shop, which is currently offering free shipping and returns for purchases on orders of $75 and above, according to the website.

My impressions:

I received a pair of the 6-inch lace-up DuraBlend Sport boots and walked around in them for about 45 minutes on grassy fields and on roads.