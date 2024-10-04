Create a free Equipment World account to continue reading

Review: Georgia Boot Intros Composite-Toe DuraBlend Sport Work Boots

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 4, 2024

Georgia Boot has introduced a new composite-toe work boot that meets ASTM F2413 classification and is designed for all-day comfort.

The DuraBlend Sport boots are light brown with 6-inch-high lace-ups. The boots consist of full-grain leather and are waterproof. The boots weigh 1.4 pounds each.

They come in medium or wide widths.

Features include:

The boots cost $180 from Georgia Boots’ online shop, which is currently offering free shipping and returns for purchases on orders of $75 and above, according to the website. 

My impressions:

I received a pair of the 6-inch lace-up DuraBlend Sport boots and walked around in them for about 45 minutes on grassy fields and on roads.

Related Stories
tactacam defend camera on tree
Gear
Tactacam Launches New Cell-Based Defend Security Cameras for Remote Sites
Maxresdefault 65c0f097e196c
Gear
Review: Brunt Ryng Composite Toe Work Boots (Video)
Therabody Theragun Prime
Gear
12th Day of Construction Gifts: A Percussive Therapy Gun to Relieve Tight Muscles
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 66fffde39cdcd
The Dirt
“Quieter and Smoother”: Liebherr Dozers Mark 8th Gen of Hydrostatic Drive
We take a look at Liebherr’s dozers, which host Bryan Furnace calls one of the quietest and smoothest machines he has operated.
Hevi H65L Electric Wheel Loader
Wheel Loaders
Hevi Unleashes North America's Largest All-Electric Wheel Loader, the H65L
Yanmar TL80VS Compact Track Loader
Compact Track Loaders
Yanmar Continues Compact Track Loader Rollout with New Midsize TL80VS
rendering of future renovated las vegas convention center exterior
Business
Vegas Convention Center’s $600M Renovation Set to Finish by ConExpo
liebherr autonomous electric t264 dump truck at Minexpo
Battery electric
Liebherr Unveils its First Autonomous, Electric T 264 Dump Truck
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More