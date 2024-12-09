3rd Day of Construction Gifts: WR Performance Total Wash Cannon Kit

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Dec 9, 2024
a tire being washed with a wr performance cannon
Users can adjust the wash's dilution rate based on how dirty their vehicle is.
WR Performance Products

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

We all know someone who’s equipment or truck could use a good wash. Give that gift this year with the WR Performance Product Christmas Total Wash Street Cannon Kit Bundle!

This bad boy is on sale just for the holidays and boasts the ability to cover large surface areas in seconds to remove dirt, dust, bugs and more. It provides a thick lather that’s safe for all surfaces, with common applications including vinyl and aluminum siding, trailers and windows, the company says.

Each cartridge for the system (this kit comes with five cartridges with Honeydew Fragrance) can generate over 5 gallons of wash. Users can adjust the dilution rate based on how dirty the vehicle is, and WP Performance recommends finishing the wash with a single pass of a microfiber or wash mitt.

You can purchase this kit here.

