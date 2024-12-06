Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Engineered for mechanics, laborers and other hardworking folk, Njord Gear says its Indestructible Smartwatch can “take a beating and keep on ticking.”

The MIL-STD810-certified smartwatch has been tested against extreme temperatures down to -30 degrees, shock, vibrations, humidity and altitude. It is also IP68 Dust-Proof rated, which means it can withstand exposure to solvents, harsh chemicals and small particles, including concrete dust, fiberglass dust and more.

The watch can connect to your phone’s contact list and apps to answer calls, view texts, check notifications and read emails. It is compatible with all iPhones and Androids.

It has a 14-day battery life, with some purchasers noting that it lasts beyond the advertised claims. “The longevity of the battery is also incredible. It took 33 days before I charged it again after the first time. It definitely is a good purchase,” said Nelio N.

If your arm or wrist is in a sticky situation, Njord Gear says, the magnetic strap will break away from your wrist. The company offers a free safety strap at no cost on the cart page.

Wearers can also monitor their vitals in real time using the following features:

Heart rate monitor

Blood pressure monitor

Oxygen monitor

Steps counter

Calorie counter

Custom watch faces are available. Users can select from hundreds of options or upload a photo from their phone. The adjustable straps fit any size wrist.

All watches come with a money-back guarantee. If you don’t like The Indestructible Smartwatch, you can contact the company for a full refund and keep the watch.

The Indestructible Smartwatch is available for purchase at Njord-Gear.com. It currently retails for $89.99. The standard price is $199.99. Optional accessories are also available.

Quick Specs