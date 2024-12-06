2nd Day of Construction Gifts: Njord Gear Indestructible Smartwatch

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 6, 2024
Man wearing a Njord Gear Indestructible Smartwatch
Njord Gear

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Engineered for mechanics, laborers and other hardworking folk, Njord Gear says its Indestructible Smartwatch can “take a beating and keep on ticking.”

The MIL-STD810-certified smartwatch has been tested against extreme temperatures down to -30 degrees, shock, vibrations, humidity and altitude. It is also IP68 Dust-Proof rated, which means it can withstand exposure to solvents, harsh chemicals and small particles, including concrete dust, fiberglass dust and more.

The watch can connect to your phone’s contact list and apps to answer calls, view texts, check notifications and read emails. It is compatible with all iPhones and Androids.

It has a 14-day battery life, with some purchasers noting that it lasts beyond the advertised claims. “The longevity of the battery is also incredible. It took 33 days before I charged it again after the first time. It definitely is a good purchase,” said Nelio N.

If your arm or wrist is in a sticky situation, Njord Gear says, the magnetic strap will break away from your wrist. The company offers a free safety strap at no cost on the cart page.

Wearers can also monitor their vitals in real time using the following features:

  • Heart rate monitor
  • Blood pressure monitor
  • Oxygen monitor
  • Steps counter
  • Calorie counter

Custom watch faces are available. Users can select from hundreds of options or upload a photo from their phone. The adjustable straps fit any size wrist.

All watches come with a money-back guarantee. If you don’t like The Indestructible Smartwatch, you can contact the company for a full refund and keep the watch.

The Indestructible Smartwatch is available for purchase at Njord-Gear.com. It currently retails for $89.99. The standard price is $199.99.  Optional accessories are also available.

Quick Specs

  • Screen Size: 1.8 inches
  • Waterproof: IP68 Waterproof
  • Screen Material: Gorilla Glass Screen
  • Toughness: H8 Hardness
  • Dust Proof: IP68 Dustproof
  • Case Material: Stainless Steel
  • Bluetooth: BT v5.0
  • Battery: 400 mAh Lithium Cobalt
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Related Stories
a camelbak pro pack
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: CamelBak Pro Pack
man lacing up Georgia Boot Durablend Sport work boot
Gear
Review: Georgia Boot Intros Composite-Toe DuraBlend Sport Work Boots
tactacam defend camera on tree
Gear
Tactacam Launches New Cell-Based Defend Security Cameras for Remote Sites
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Partner Insights
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 675308fd86b39
The Dirt
Could This Be the Jobsite Fuel Truck of the Future?
Dannar's Mobile Power Station travels worksites to rapidly charge equipment and holds up to 500 kilowatts of power.
volvo ec260 excavator in rubble pile
Excavators
Volvo’s Big Excavator Overhaul Continues with Rollout of Midsize EC260, EC300
Cat backhoe in parking lot used to steal ATM in Puyallup Washington
Construction Equipment
Bold Thieves Use Stolen Compact Loader, Backhoe to Steal ATMs
Kubota KATR robot
Technology
Kubota Reveals All-Terrain Robot for Construction Sites: the KATR
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
DownloadView All