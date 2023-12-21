Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

A long day of laboring or running equipment can take a toll on the body. Give the construction worker in your life the gift of percussive massage therapy with the Therabody Theragun Prime.

The Theragun Prime has five speeds – 1750, 1900, 2100, 2200 or 2400 percussions per minute – for deep muscle treatment and relief. The dampener, standard ball, thumb and cone attachments target different muscles and trigger points. The ergonomic handle lets users hold the device a number of ways to reduce strain on hands, wrists and arms.

Therabody says its QX65 motor with QuietForce technology is smaller than previous generations and quieter than an electric toothbrush. It has 2 hours of continuous use battery life and a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

The corresponding Therabody app, available on the Apple Store or Google Play, learns from your typical uses to created guided, personalized wellness routines that can be viewed on Bluetooth-enabled devices.

“Great purchase,” says one reviewer. “We love it, and it will end up saving us money due to less frequent chiropractic visits. It's very simple to use and really helps alleviate those tight spots.”

The Therabody Theragun Prime is available online for $199.