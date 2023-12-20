11th Day of Construction Gifts: An Ultra-Durable Blanket from Yeti

More than a blanket, the Yeti Lowlands Blanket can also be used as a ground cover, shade or seat protector.

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

This is no ordinary blanket. The Lowlands Blanket from Yeti is tough enough to handle whatever kids, pets, tailgaters, or campers throw at it.

With a waterproof utility layer and a padded insulated interior, the blanket is both rugged and comfortable. Yeti says it is designed to repel dirt, burrs and pet hair and withstand damp and dewy conditions. When it needs to be cleaned, toss it in a standard washing machine and dryer.

The blanket has six utility loops, allowing it to be staked to the ground or used as a sunshade. The dimensions are 78 inches by 55 inches.

Says one reviewer, “This blanket is amazing. It’s durable, has many uses and cleans up great! We will use it in the snow, on the beach, in the camper, at sporting events and of course for the dog!”

The Yeti Lowlands Blanket is available online for $200.