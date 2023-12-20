11th Day of Construction Gifts: An Ultra-Durable Blanket from Yeti

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 20, 2023
Yeti Lowlands Blanket
More than a blanket, the Yeti Lowlands Blanket can also be used as a ground cover, shade or seat protector.
Yeti

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

This is no ordinary blanket. The Lowlands Blanket from Yeti is tough enough to handle whatever kids, pets, tailgaters, or campers throw at it.

With a waterproof utility layer and a padded insulated interior, the blanket is both rugged and comfortable. Yeti says it is designed to repel dirt, burrs and pet hair and withstand damp and dewy conditions. When it needs to be cleaned, toss it in a standard washing machine and dryer. 

The blanket has six utility loops, allowing it to be staked to the ground or used as a sunshade. The dimensions are 78 inches by 55 inches.

Says one reviewer, “This blanket is amazing. It’s durable, has many uses and cleans up great! We will use it in the snow, on the beach, in the camper, at sporting events and of course for the dog!”

The Yeti Lowlands Blanket is available online for $200. 

Related Stories
NightBuddy LED Headlamp
Gear
10th Day of Construction Gifts: A Super-Bright 230° LED Headlamp
Holstery Modular Tool Chest Rig.
Gear
9th Day of Construction Gifts: A “Toolbelt for People Who Hate Toolbelts”
limbless overland co. molle sliding panel
Gear
8th Day of Construction Gifts: An Easy-Grab, Sliding Storage Rack for Your Truck Bed
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
brothers Stuart and Michael Frost pose on back of paver
Construction Equipment
Equipment World's Top 10 Stories of 2023: Innovation Leads the Way
Two brothers' innovative screed invention, Deere's first electric excavator and a radar-equipped excavator bucket are among our top reads of the year.
Kioti TL750 compact track loader
Compact Track Loaders
Kioti's Long-Awaited Compact Loaders Make Their Debut
Maxresdefault 657b3e5e00dc1
Contractor of the Year
A Paving Contractor Takes Social Media by Storm
Maxresdefault 657c74ac7cee0
The Dirt
Takeuchi Makes Big Plans for U.S. Construction Equipment Market
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All