7th Day of Construction Gifts: Electric Ride-On Volvo Excavator for Kids (Video)

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 14, 2023
Dake Toys Volvo CE Ride-On Excavator DK-VE888
Modeled after full-sized Volvo machines, the really mini excavator is powered by two rechargeable 12-volt, 35-watt batteries.
Volvo Construction Equipment

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Make your little digger’s dreams come true with a ride-on electric wheeled excavator from Volvo Construction Equipment and Dake Toys.

Modeled after full-sized Volvo machines, the really mini excavator is powered by two rechargeable 12-volt, 35-watt batteries. It features an easy push button start with machine noises upon start-up. Two toggles easily switch between two speed modes and forward or reverse.

The comfortable cab features one opening door, a leather seat with a safety belt, and a multifunctional media player with FM radio, USB, auxiliary input and Bluetooth. LED lights in the front will keep your kids playing long into the night, while back wheel suspension offers a smooth ride. Three levers control the boom, arm and bucket. A parental remote control can also control the excavator and its digging functions.

The mini machine retails for approximately $529.00 at toy stores worldwide.

Related Stories
1956 Lorain TL-25 crawler crane with threw shovel
Gear
6th Day of Construction Gifts: Vintage Construction Equipment Shirts, Hats, Books, DVDs
Carhartt Smart Heated Vest
Gear
5th Day of Construction Gifts: Carhartt Heated Vest for the Coldest Conditions
Canopy Truck Bed Security Camera
Gear
4th Day of Construction Gifts: This Truck Security Camera Helps Protect Your Cargo
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Partner Insights
Introducing ClearSky Smart Fleet™ from JLG®
Top Stories
Cat 906 compact wheel loader blowing snow
Compact equipment
Compact Wheel Loaders: The Latest Models and How to Choose the Right One
The pros and cons of CWLs and the latest from Cat, Deere, Case, Gehl, Hitachi, Kubota, Mecalac, Volvo, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar.
Deere 772G Motor Grader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders for 2023
2023 Contractor of the Year awards event
Contractor of the Year
Finalists Announced for Equipment World's 2024 Contractor of the Year Award
backhoe digging ditch
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $1.8M in Repeat Trench Penalties; Cited 4 Times in 4 Years
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All