Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Make your little digger’s dreams come true with a ride-on electric wheeled excavator from Volvo Construction Equipment and Dake Toys.

Modeled after full-sized Volvo machines, the really mini excavator is powered by two rechargeable 12-volt, 35-watt batteries. It features an easy push button start with machine noises upon start-up. Two toggles easily switch between two speed modes and forward or reverse.

The comfortable cab features one opening door, a leather seat with a safety belt, and a multifunctional media player with FM radio, USB, auxiliary input and Bluetooth. LED lights in the front will keep your kids playing long into the night, while back wheel suspension offers a smooth ride. Three levers control the boom, arm and bucket. A parental remote control can also control the excavator and its digging functions.

The mini machine retails for approximately $529.00 at toy stores worldwide.