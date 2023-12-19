10th Day of Construction Gifts: A Super-Bright 230° LED Headlamp

NightBuddy LED Headlamp
NightBuddy

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Exercise, camp, work or repair hands-free with the NightBuddy 230° LED Headlamp.

It offers 350 lumens of brightness that reaches up to 300 feet and five light modes – white bright, white dim, white strobe light, white spotlight and red light mode. NightBuddy says the headlamp’s 230° light angle provides “a fully arched band of light that gives you better peripheral vision without shadows.”

Users can turn the headlamp on or off with the wave of a hand. That means no fumbling with buttons while hands are gloved or dirty. The NightBuddy is also 100% waterproof.

At just 0.17 pounds, users will barely notice it on their heads. Thanks to a fully adjustable strap, the lamp can be sized for children or adults.

The battery lasts up to 8 hours and recharges to full capacity in 3 to 5 hours.

“The On/Off sensor is pure genius. Just wave your hand and magic happens. No more button fumbling - it's convenient and hands-free,” says one reviewer.

The NightBuddy LED Headlamp can be purchased online for $34.95. 

Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
