10th Day of Construction Gifts: A Super-Bright 230° LED Headlamp

Exercise, camp, work or repair hands-free with the NightBuddy 230° LED Headlamp.

It offers 350 lumens of brightness that reaches up to 300 feet and five light modes – white bright, white dim, white strobe light, white spotlight and red light mode. NightBuddy says the headlamp’s 230° light angle provides “a fully arched band of light that gives you better peripheral vision without shadows.”

Users can turn the headlamp on or off with the wave of a hand. That means no fumbling with buttons while hands are gloved or dirty. The NightBuddy is also 100% waterproof.

At just 0.17 pounds, users will barely notice it on their heads. Thanks to a fully adjustable strap, the lamp can be sized for children or adults.

The battery lasts up to 8 hours and recharges to full capacity in 3 to 5 hours.

“The On/Off sensor is pure genius. Just wave your hand and magic happens. No more button fumbling - it's convenient and hands-free,” says one reviewer.

The NightBuddy LED Headlamp can be purchased online for $34.95.