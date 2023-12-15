8th Day of Construction Gifts: An Easy-Grab, Sliding Storage Rack for Your Truck Bed

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 15, 2023
limbless overland co. molle sliding panel
Limbless Overland Co.

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

After Austin Whitesides lost his leg in a farming accident, he needed an easier way to access gear from his truck bed. Enter the Molle Sliding Panel.

But the Limbless Overland Co. founder says you don't need to be an amputee to appreciate this sliding storage rack. “While we were born to make life easier for amputees, it turns out everyone likes it when things are more convenient and user-friendly.”

The sliding panels utilize the dead space above and around the wheel well to store tools, tie-downs and more. Each panel features a lock stop in both the open and closed position to prevent gear from sliding. The panels are constructed with industrial-grade sliders and powder-coated metal for durability.

Says one reviewer, "I love this panel! I use it a ton, and it looks awesome in my truck. I definitely would buy it again."

The panel can be used in conjunction with tonneau covers, rooftop tents or bed shells, but the slider is not compatible with drop-in plastic bed liners.

Kits are available for Ford, GM, Ram, Jeep and Toyota trucks. Some drilling may be required on certain models.

The Molle Sliding Panel can be purchased online for $479.

