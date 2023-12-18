Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Is the construction pro or hobbyist in your life still rocking a bulky leather toolbelt? Lighten their load and gift them this modular toolbelt system from Holstery.

Dubbing it “the toolbelt for people who hate toolbelts,” Holstery’s toolbelt kits allow users to customize their toolbelt or tool chest rig with a system of lightweight pouches, clips, hooks and magnetic hardware and tool holders.

Tool and hardware storage locations can be adjusted for even weight distribution, ergonomics and efficiency, reducing strain and fatigue on the lower back and hips.

One reviewer says, “This is the first belt I’ve used that doesn’t loosen as the day goes by, and it's plenty strong enough to carry all the attachments.”

Toolbelts, chest rigs and accessories can be purchased separately online.