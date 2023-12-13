Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Antique construction equipment enthusiasts will love any of the gifts found in the Historical Construction Equipment Association’s annual holiday catalog.

Dozens of books and DVDs chronicle the history of the industry and the machines that built our world – from draglines to dozers.

Men’s, women’s and children's HCEA logo clothing and unisex hats and belt buckles are also available.

Those looking to support the association further can purchase a yearly or lifetime membership. A one-year membership is $35 and includes a subscription to Equipment Echoes, a quarterly magazine featuring news, in-depth articles and tons of photos of old iron. A lifetime membership is $1,000 and also includes a life membership hat.

All dues go toward supporting the association’s activities preserving the history of the construction, dredging and surface mining equipment industries, including the operation of the National Construction Equipment Museum and archives in Bowling Green, Ohio, and hosting an annual working exhibition of restored construction equipment. The organization was founded in 1985 and has over 3,600 members in 25 countries. HCEA is currently raising funds for a new building to house its equipment collection.

All gifts can be purchased through a mailed order form.

