Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Don’t let the cold slow down the construction workers or outdoorsmen in your life. The Carhartt X-1 Smart Heated Vest, powered by a 7.4V 3000 mAh rechargeable lithium-ion battery, helps wearers maintain their ideal temperature thanks to three heating elements – two on the front chest and one on the back.

Temperatures can be set with just the tap of the control module and easy-to-read indicator light. The battery stowed in the right pocket, with two additional exterior lower zip pockets available.

The vest fits snuggly for efficient heating and easy layering. It is constructed of durable 100% Cordura nylon.

Says one reviewer, “A Must have! I got some extra batteries, too. It keeps me comfortable no matter where I am. Sometimes I’m in and out of the car, so having to turn something on and off is annoying. This simplifies my lifestyle. Set it and forget it.”

The Carharrt X-1 Smart Heated Vest can be purchased online for $219.99.

