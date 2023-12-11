4th Day of Construction Gifts: This Truck Security Camera Helps Protect Your Cargo

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 11, 2023
Updated Dec 12, 2023
Canopy Truck Bed Security Camera
Canopy

Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Don’t let your tools or toys get tampered with while you’re not around. Canopy’s Pickup Cam System monitors your cargo and alerts you of suspicious activity to keep your belongings safe.

The camera system is calibrated to your specific truck for accurate security monitoring. AI-powered notifications alert truck owners of reach-ins or tampering while ignoring ordinary movement on the street. With the Always-On Service Plan, owners get live streaming, intrusion notifications, cloud-saved video evidence, over-the-air updates, and more. Video evidence can be used when filing a police report or insurance claim, should an incident occur.

The Canopy system is easily installed on the truck's rear window for an overhead view of the truck bed and surrounding area.

Said one user, “Canopy gave me increased visibility of my truck and made me feel more confident parking in locations where I used to have some hesitation.”

The system can be purchased on the Canopy website for $299. Always-On Service is available for an additional $14.99 per month. Fleet packages are not available at this time. 

Related Stories
Dewalt Toughsystem 2.0 Adjustable Work Light
Gear
3rd Day of Construction Gifts: DeWalt Work Light with 3+ Hours of Battery Runtime
The Sandbox Book by Marty Leum
Gear
2nd Day of Construction Gifts: “The Sandbox: Where Construction Begins” Children’s Book
JohnDown Industries Fuel and DEF carrytanks for truck beds
Gear
1st Day of Construction Gifts: A Low-Profile Fuel Tank That Fits in Your Truck Bed
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Partner Insights
Beyond Machines: Unleashing the full potential of connected construction
Top Stories
Deere 772G Motor Grader
Market Pulse
Quick Data: Top-Selling Motor Graders for 2023
Get a snapshot of new and used motor grader sales trends from Randall Reilly’s EDA, EquipmentWatch and TopBid market data.
2023 Contractor of the Year awards event
Contractor of the Year
Finalists Announced for Equipment World's 2024 Contractor of the Year Award
backhoe digging ditch
Safety & Compliance
Contractor Faces $1.8M in Repeat Trench Penalties; Cited 4 Times in 4 Years
Maxresdefault 6573393628ce3
The Dirt
Forget the Hype, Here’s the Reality of Electric Construction Equipment
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Featured Sponsor
Heavy Equipment Maintenance Checklist
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2024 Fleet Technology Trend Report
The 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to find out more!
DownloadView All