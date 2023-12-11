Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Don’t let your tools or toys get tampered with while you’re not around. Canopy’s Pickup Cam System monitors your cargo and alerts you of suspicious activity to keep your belongings safe.

The camera system is calibrated to your specific truck for accurate security monitoring. AI-powered notifications alert truck owners of reach-ins or tampering while ignoring ordinary movement on the street. With the Always-On Service Plan, owners get live streaming, intrusion notifications, cloud-saved video evidence, over-the-air updates, and more. Video evidence can be used when filing a police report or insurance claim, should an incident occur.

The Canopy system is easily installed on the truck's rear window for an overhead view of the truck bed and surrounding area.

Said one user, “Canopy gave me increased visibility of my truck and made me feel more confident parking in locations where I used to have some hesitation.”

The system can be purchased on the Canopy website for $299. Always-On Service is available for an additional $14.99 per month. Fleet packages are not available at this time.