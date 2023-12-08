Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring new gift ideas for the construction enthusiasts in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Whether you’re working indoors or late into the night, this adjustable work light from DeWalt will brighten any space with no outlets needed.

The DeWalt Toughsystem 2.0 Adjustable Work Light features two pivoting LED heads providing up to 4,000 lumens of natural white light (using both lights) and seven brightness levels. The included compact storage box makes for easy transport.

The light provides 3 hours of runtime on the maximum brightness setting. It can be used freestanding, stacked on a Toughsystem 2.0 toolbox, hung using its folding wire hook, or mounted to an available tripod.

A DeWalt 20V Max or Flexvolt battery powers the light. To power it through a standard AC outlet, an optional cord is sold separately. The light and storage box is compatible with other Toughsystem 2.0 modules.

The DeWalt Toughsystem 2.0 Adjustable Work Light can be purchased online or at local retailers. Prices vary by location.