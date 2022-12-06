1st Day of Construction Gifts: Wooden Construction Toys from Volvo CE and Brio

Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 6, 2022
Volvo CE and Brio recently launched a new range of wooden construction toys to excite the imaginations of aspiring young construction engineers.
Editor's note: Leading up to Christmas, Equipment World is featuring a new gift idea for the construction enthusiast in your life. Check back each day to our Gear section or subscribe to our Equipment World Daily newsletter to see each day's new idea.

Construction equipment is popular with kids thanks to its impressive size, bold colors and the exciting work it does: digging holes, lifting and transporting heavy loads.

Now, with Brio Builder’s newest range of wooden construction equipment toys, children aged 3 and up can play out their own construction site scenarios at home. Brio worked closely with Volvo CE to design the wheel loader, hauler and excavator that sport the manufacturer’s logos and yellow livery.

Made from FSC Certified beech wood and high-quality plastic pieces, the toys feature realistic play functions such as mechanical dumping, lifting and hauling, similar to that seen on real-life construction machines, making them ideal for open-ended play, Volvo says.

Easy-to-use tools come with the toys, allowing them to be reassembled into different configurations as children imagine and create their own mega-machines. On top of each machine sits a battery-powered orange warning light like those found on Volvo’s On Board Weighing system.

“We are always looking for ways to encourage and boost engineering talent in children and with these Brio construction kits we’re providing a fun way to explore the world of work, practice hand-eye coordination and develop a love of design and building,” says Arvid Rinaldo, brand partnership at Volvo CE. “With this initiative, we’re helping our youngest demographic to explore the fascinating world of construction through play.”

“The play possibilities are endless when children start building with Builder,” adds Dan Nordlund, product designer for Brio Builder. “And with these new Volvo-themed vehicles, the construction play takes on a whole new level of fun. Kids can now build their massive machines, act out a real-life inspired construction site and then reinvent and rebuild to their hearts desire.”

Find a store near you or online retailer, on the Brio website.

