IsoTunes Free 2.0 earbuds filter damaging noise levels while still allowing the user to listen to music and take phone calls without needing to remove the earbuds.

ISOtunes has released an updated version of its cordless model of noise protection earbuds. The company says the new Free 2.0 is designed for professionals or hobbyists that work with power tools and equipment, without dealing with any cords or tangled wires.

“At ISOtunes, we pride ourselves on continually improving our products and offerings for customers across industries. The Free 2.0 model offers increased capabilities from the already popular Free model, with even better Bluetooth connectivity, higher noise-reduction rating and continued protection from noises in loud environments,” said Eric Murphy, co-founder of ISOtunes.

The upgraded Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities offer a better connection to Bluetooth devices with up to 7 hours of battery life, the company says. Also, ISOtunes says the included carrying case offers 14 additional hours of battery life. To ensure a proper fit, three pairs of foam and double flange ear tips in different sizes are included with each purchase.

The earbuds have an IP45 rating for dust, sweat and water resistance. Compared to the original Free model, Free 2.0 has an upgraded 25-decibel NRR to provide increased hearing protection regardless of the environment.

“Free 2.0 is a multi-beneficial solution, providing top-of-the-line hearing protection with the ability to listen to music and take phone calls without the hassle of wires interfering with tasks," Murphy said.

The ISOtunes Free 2.0 earbuds are available for purchase on ISOtunes' brand website and Amazon.com.



