ISOtunes Unveils Upgraded Noise-Reduction Earbuds

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Oct 17, 2022
Man at bandsaw with earbuds
IsoTunes Free 2.0 earbuds filter damaging noise levels while still allowing the user to listen to music and take phone calls without needing to remove the earbuds.
ISOtunes

ISOtunes has released an updated version of its cordless model of noise protection earbuds. The company says the new Free 2.0 is designed for professionals or hobbyists that work with power tools and equipment, without dealing with any cords or tangled wires.

Free 2.0 filters damaging noise levels while still allowing the user to listen to music and take phone calls without needing to remove the earbuds.

“At ISOtunes, we pride ourselves on continually improving our products and offerings for customers across industries. The Free 2.0 model offers increased capabilities from the already popular Free model, with even better Bluetooth connectivity, higher noise-reduction rating and continued protection from noises in loud environments,” said Eric Murphy, co-founder of ISOtunes. 

The upgraded Bluetooth 5.2 capabilities offer a better connection to Bluetooth devices with up to 7 hours of battery life, the company says. Also, ISOtunes says the included carrying case offers 14 additional hours of battery life. To ensure a proper fit, three pairs of foam and double flange ear tips in different sizes are included with each purchase.

The earbuds have an IP45 rating for dust, sweat and water resistance. Compared to the original Free model, Free 2.0 has an upgraded 25-decibel NRR to provide increased hearing protection regardless of the environment. 

“Free 2.0 is a multi-beneficial solution, providing top-of-the-line hearing protection with the ability to listen to music and take phone calls without the hassle of wires interfering with tasks," Murphy said.

The ISOtunes Free 2.0 earbuds are available for purchase on ISOtunes' brand website and Amazon.com.  

Copy Of Is Otunes Free 2 0 Lifestyle2 11

Related Stories
Decked CargoGlide installed in a truck bed
Gear
Decked CargoGlide Lets You Access Gear in Your Truck with the Pull of a Lever
DryGuy DX Forced Air Boot Dryer and Garment Dryer
Gear
Father’s Day Gift Guide: Gear, Gadgets and More for Dirt Dads
Operators getting into machine
New product releases
Sound Company Linked to Bon Jovi Unveils Hearing Safety Device
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 634db77d402d0
Vintage Equipment
Video: Antique Equipment Comes to Life at HCEA Show
Watch restored machines from Cat, Allis-Chalmers, Shield Bantam, along with a 1918 steam tractor, a unique scoop shovel, an 1893 grader.
TB335R digging
Compact Excavators
Takeuchi Introduces TB335R Short Tail Excavator
John Deere brush cutter landclearing attachment
Attachments
Slash, Rip, Rake and Grab with These 17 Attachments for Clearing Land
744 P-tier wheel loader
Wheel Loaders
Deere Launches P-Tier Line of Large Wheel Loaders
old-time rock crusher
Vintage Equipment
Video: Oldest Link-Belt Crane, 1918 Steam Tractor Lead Rock Crushing Demo
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to a Safe Fleet
Discover new technology that is making life easier for fleet managers and drivers; solutions that automate compliance, streamline maintenance and help create effective safety programs. Get the eBook now.
DownloadView All