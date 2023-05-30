Caterpillar has unveiled a slew of upgrades to its second-largest dozer, the D10, making it 6% more efficient and reducing maintenance and repair costs by up to 8%, the company says.

The 154,888-pound D10 is powered by a Tier 4 Final Cat C27 engine that pushes 602 horsepower. When the dozer travels in reverse, the C27 automatically switches settings to provide up to 20% more power and reduce cycle times. The result, Cat says, is productivity gains of up to 3% and fuel savings of up to 4% over the D10T2 and up to 10% compared to the D10T.

The engine is paired with a new torque converter that automatically frees up the stator when torque multiplication is not required to further reduce fuel consumption. The stator clutch locks without operator input during high-load and retarding conditions, while load-sensing hydraulics deliver more power to the ground.

Infused with Technology

Inside the cab, Cat has provided operators with a new multicolor touchscreen display to monitor machine performance and tailor the machine to the job at hand.

Productivity gains can be achieved by employing the D10’s standard and optional operator assist technologies. Standard dual-tilt with Automated Blade Control (ABA) automates blade movements to preset load, carry and spread positions to reduce operator workload.

Optional technologies include:

AutoCarry, which provides automatic blade control during the carry segment.

Cat Grade Control 3D that positions the blade’s cutting edge for consistent grades.

Automatic Ripper Control to minimize track slip by automatically monitoring and adjusting engine speed and ripper shank depth.

MineStar Terrain with Automatic Blade Control that integrates full automatics, blade load and overcut protection into the control system, minimizing overcut, overfill and rehandling.

MineStar Command for dozing has been integrated with the D10’s electronic and hydraulic systems for remote operation. Line-of-sight operation is possible from up to 1,312 feet away using the Command console. For non-line-of-sight operation, Cat’s Command station features familiar controls and the ability to operate machines on site or from miles away.

Durability and Longevity

Built to be rebuilt, upgrades made throughout the machine help to improve component life and ease service.

The new D10 features an improved drivetrain, new replaceable push-arm trunnion bearing inserts, a re-engineered engine compartment with a single-plane cooling system, a new easy-access radiator door and a new oil pan with 50% more capacity for extended change intervals.

An optional Heavy-Duty Extended Life (HDXL) with DuraLink undercarriage reduces scallop wear, features an 8,000-hour bushing seal life and delivers 20 to 40% longer life than the heavy-duty undercarriage, Cat says.

Part of the new standard technology package for the D10, Remote Flash and Troubleshoot capabilities allow the dealer to remotely perform dozer diagnostic testing while the machine is running and send software updates to the machine.