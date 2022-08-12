A draft rendering of the electric area of the Volvo CE CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023 booth.

Volvo Construction Equipment recently teased a preview of its ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 booth, which will feature the company’s newest machines, technology and services — including electric and autonomous equipment.

While Volvo says more details will be released closer to the show, the rendering of the booth showcases one of Volvo’s electric wheel loaders under the Beam EV Arc charging station, electric compact excavators, a cab-less wheeled excavator and a tracked excavator.

Volvo’s current lineup of electric equipment includes the L20 and L25 electric wheel loaders and the EC18, ECR18 and ECR25 electric excavators. The first North American deliveries of the ECR25 Electric compact excavator and L25 Electric compact wheel loader are taking place now, while three additional models were recently opened to reservations for delivery in 2023.

“Our theme this year is ‘Change Starts Here. We’re Ready for It.’,” said Stephen Roy, president, Region North America at Volvo CE. “We’ll be showcasing the machines and services that will help our customers succeed in a fast-changing industry that’s increasingly focused on sustainability.”

Attendees will also benefit from more opportunities to operate machines than ever before, Volvo says.

Also on display will be Volvo’s productivity and uptime technology, which includes “Volvo Assist programs, which offer machine control and on-board weighing technology, and ActiveCare® Direct, the advanced telematics system that gives users real-time data and actionable insights about their machines.”

For those who are unable to visit the booth in-person, Volvo will stream machine walk-arounds, education sessions and chances to interact with people at the show via the Volvo Virtual Events platform.

“Both in-person and online attendees will have plenty to take in, no matter how they visit us,” said Roy.

Registration for ConExpo-Con/Agg, North America’s largest construction trade show, is now open. The show will be held March 14 -18, 2023, in Las Vegas. Volvo will exhibit at booth F8926 in the Festival Lot.