Practicing what it preaches, Volvo deployed its ECR25 zero emissions excavator, to help with the work. Volvo will begin deliveries of this machine and its L25 electric compact wheel loader this spring.

Volvo Construction Equipment broke ground April 6 on a new $6.4 million technician training center at the company’s North American headquarters in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Fittingly, they used a Volvo ECR25, an electric compact excavator with zero emissions, to help with the digging.

Scheduled to open in 2023, the facility will host in-person and virtual training courses for Volvo dealer technicians. The training facility will be an extension of the 40-acre Volvo CE Customer Center and include new machine bays, classrooms and a virtual lab with video, augmented reality and other technology. Volvo, perhaps more than any other OEM, has aggressively pursued energy and environmental solutions to its equipment and business, and the new training center will reflect that.

In addition to basic equipment courses, the new center will educate dealer technicians on electric machines, automation, connectivity, machine control systems and telematics.

Herbert, Rowland & Grubic designed the site for the Volvo CE Customer Center, with NUTEC handling the architecture and engineering. Construction will be led by Waynesboro Construction.

Both of Pennsylvania’s US senators praised the project. “Not only does this provide advanced opportunities for Volvo’s workforce and customers, but it demonstrates the company’s continued investment in Pennsylvania and the Shippensburg community,” said Senator Pat Toomey.

Senator Bob Casey remarked, “Volvo employs thousands of Pennsylvanians, many in good-paying manufacturing jobs. This center shows Volvo’s commitment to investing in their workers by providing them with skills and training to succeed at Volvo.”

And Dr. John Joyce, representative for Pennsylvania's 13th District in the US House of Representatives said, “I appreciate Volvo’s commitment to Franklin and Cumberland Counties, and I am confident that this facility will continue to produce family-sustaining jobs for decades to come.”

Volvo Construction Equipment

