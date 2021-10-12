Including the L25 Electric and the ECR25 Electric, which are being sold here, Volvo Construction Equipment has launched three additional electric compact machines to be sold initially in 12 European countries.

The news from Volvo Construction Equipment in the past few weeks has been all electric, from offering impressions from contractors testing its new ECR25 Electric excavator and L25 Electric loader to making those machines the focus of its Utility Expo booth.

Now it says it's planning a Q2 launch of three new compact machines — the L20 Electric loader, EC18 Electric and EC18 Electric — and stakes claim to the largest lineup electric machines in the construction equipment industry.

Just don't expect these new electric machines on U.S. jobsites soon; they will first be distributed in 12 European countries. The U.S. debut is planned for the second half of 2022.

Here's a quick overview:

The 1.8-ton payload L20 Electric compact loader will eventually join the L25 Electric now being offered here. It has parallel-type linkage and offers up to 6 hours of work per charge. Volvo is offering two battery pack sizes with the unit: 33-kilowatt hour or 40-kilowatt hour. The machine also has a new automatic parking brake with hill-hold functionality and a range of work modes. In North America, Volvo CE currently offers six diesel-powered compact loaders, ranging from the 64.4-horsepower L20H to the 116.7-horsepower L50H.

The ultra-short tail radius 1.8-ton ECR18 Electric compact excavator offers four hours of active work per charge, depending on the application. In the same size class, the EC20 Electric has a variable width undercarriage; the unit's right frame corner, swing post and cylinder stay within the track width. Volvo's range of diesel-powered compact excavators in North America encompasses 11 models, ranging from the 3,748-pound ECR18E to the 18,959- to 20,944-pound ECR88D.

Volvo CEAll three machines come with an integrated on-board charger, allowing them to charge from 0 to 100% in under six hours. Using an optional separate fast charger, they can be charged up to 80% in 1.25 hours.

The electric machine intro also served as the announcement for Volvo's new EMMA (Electric Machine Management Application) fleet management solution designed to remotely monitor electric machines. The system will give users battery level and remaining work hours, charging status, geographic location and more.



