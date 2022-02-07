Having the most efficient machines is one thing. Making your whole operation more efficient, though, is where software and services play an increasingly important role.

Volvo is expanding into this software territory with the creation of Global Load Out Solutions, which will be a separate entity aimed at making it easier for customers to access and take advantage of connectivity tools to do things such as maximize the fill rate of construction trucks and reduce cycle times. This brand-agnostic digital service will expand the market for Volvo’s existing Load Out Solutions portfolio and connectivity tools and enable more customers to increase the efficiency and sustainability of their operations.

Global Load Out Solutions will be a separate business entity led by Managing Director Annika Nissen, who joins Volvo CE to take up the role. “The market for digital services is growing, and we anticipate strong demand for this new solution from organizations looking to explore how new technologies can transform the way in which they work,” says Nissen.

Caterpillar and Teck Resources team up to reduce CO2 emissions in mining

Decarbonizing (aka reducing carbon- dioxide emissions) is the new thing in heavy equipment operations, and Teck Resources Limited has announced an agreement with Caterpillar to deploy 30 of Caterpillar’s zero-emissions large haul trucks at Teck mining operations.

Teck is working toward a goal of reducing the carbon intensity of its operations 33% by 2030 and becoming a carbon-neutral operator by 2050. Decarbonizing Teck’s vehicle fleet represents a significant reduction in Scope 1 emissions as Teck works toward these goals.

“Teck is already one of the world’s lowest carbon-intensity producers of copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, and now we are taking further action to develop and implement the technology needed to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and support global efforts to combat climate change,” says Don Lindsay, president and CEO of Teck. “Decarbonizing our haul truck fleet is a critical step forward on our road to carbon neutrality, and we are pleased to collaborate with Caterpillar to advance this work.”

The companies will work through a multi-phased approach that includes early development, piloting and deployment of 30 Caterpillar zero-emission vehicles, including Cat 794 ultra-class trucks, beginning in 2027. Teck anticipates initially deploying zero-emissions trucks at its Elk Valley steelmaking coal operations in British Columbia, Canada. The operations are powered by a 95% clean electricity grid, making it an ideal location to introduce one of Canada’s first zero-emissions large haul truck fleets, with options for trolley-assist technology.

Liebherr New flat top crane from Liebherr offers 16 and 20 tonne capacity

Liebherr has added a new crane to its EC-B series. The 470 EC-B Flat-Top crane offers a maximum lifting capacity of 16 or 20 metric tons. The new steel rope design gives you a jib length of 80 meters that can be increased to 83 meters with a jib extension. At a jib length of 80 meters, the 16-tonne version has a jib head load capacity of up to 3,200 kilograms. The 20-tonne version can handle a jib head load capacity of up to 3,000 kilograms. The jib can be divided into 2-1/2 meter sections to meet a variety of operational requirements.

For transport, the jib and counter-jib can be attached to the slewing platform easily and safely using Liebherr’s quick assembly connections. Only five trucks are needed to transport the slewing part with jib, including counter-ballast. The 470 EC-B features a connection for both Liebherr’s 24 HC 420 and 24 HC 630 tower systems. The top-slewing crane is available with one of three cab versions: LiCAB Basic, LiCAB Air or LiCAB AirPlus. All three offer more than 2 square meters of floor space and an unrestricted view for precision lifting.

And if you want the world to know you’re on the job, LED advertising panel lighting can be configured on the crane to light up the night sky. With a total area of 8.6 square meters, the panels don’t have to be mounted separately during assembly and can remain in place on the counter-jib end section during transport.

Briggs & Stratton’s Vanguard teams with MurCal

In a market that is moving fast toward electrification, Briggs & Stratton has announced a partnership with MurCal, an integrator of controls and instrumentation for industrial applications. Through the partnership, MurCal will work with Vanguard commercial lithium-ion battery packs and customize electrification controls for the engine maker’s OEM customers.

MurCal specializes in the implementation of controls for pumping and frost-protection equipment for small to mid-size OEMs and more recently to help OEM customers meet electrification goals. The MurCal line includes hundreds of products that range in complexity from simple start/stop operation to sophisticated automation systems. Vanguard’s commercial lithium-ion battery pack line features 3.8 kWh, 5 kWh, and 10 kWh power options.