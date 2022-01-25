The new THP 80-LP is the latest addition to the rapidly expanding product portfolio of Liebherr truck-mounted concrete pumps.

Designed to easily maneuver urban and residential jobsites with limited space, Liebherr debuted its smallest truck-mounted concrete city pump at World of Concrete, the THP 80-LP.

Liebherr says the 158-gallon city pump still offers many of the same features as its larger heavyweight truck-mounted boom pumps. And as an added benefit, the 22,684-pound boomless pump, which is mounted on a two-axle Navistar chassis with an automatic transmission, does not require a CDL to operate.

“The new city pump steps in to fill the industry need of a reliable and flexible boomless machine for the line pump application,” says Guilherme Zurita, divisional director for Americas - Liebherr concrete division. “Ease of controls, with an HBC option for the remote control, wide spaces for the concrete tubes and accessories on the deck, and plastic water tanks for saving weight are some of the important features of the equipment.”

Pumping performance

Contractors will find the same familiar controls used on Liebherr’s boom pumps with three options of operation, allowing for safe pours even under breakdowns. The unit’s suction inlet has a larger diameter than the cylinder itself, ensuring suction performance, even on extreme concrete types. Split wear plates allow maintenance to be done quickly and easily, the company says.

“Since the Powerbloc [drive unit] is not available for this size of pump, we kept the already consolidated open loop hydraulic circuit,” says Zurita. “The pumping kit allows high pressure application for extreme tasks. The standard hydraulic mounting with concrete pressure at the cylinder is 75 bars (1,088 psi). Switching connections, the pressure at the piston side goes up to 125 bars (1,813 psi).”

Additional features

The truck offers ample storage and is designed to hold 15 4-inch pipes or 300 feet of 4-inch pipe in total. An optional rack can be customized in size to meet customers’ needs, and optional toolboxes can be added underneath as well. An onboard pressure washer with a hose reel allows for quick cleanup after jobs.

Two 60-gallon tanks are situated on each side of the truck, with the hydraulic tank in the center, to help evenly distribute the weight. Wheel chocks and outrigger pads are easily accessible at the rear of the machine to provide added stability when pumping longer distances and high volumes.

More new equipment from Liebherr will be hitting jobsites soon. The manufacturer says it has an aggressive plan of releasing new models each year through 2025.

Quick specs