Unicontrol Intros Affordable Automatic Grade Control for Dozers

Denmark-based machine control manufacturer Unicontrol has introduced its new automatic grade control system for dozers.

The affordable system integrates easily with existing fleets and simplifies grading operations by providing real-time 3D guidance and 6-way blade control.

The Automatic Grading Control can be toggled on or off with the click of a button on the integrated joystick. Operators then steer the dozer while the blade automatically adjusts for grading, precisely following terrain and design contours to achieve accuracy within one centimeter. Unicontrol says the 3D Real-Time Guidance provides operators with a detailed view of the dozer’s blade position in relation to the terrain and the planned design.

Ehsan Ekhlas, founder and chief commercial officer of Unicontrol, says, "The Automatic Grade Control is not just an incremental update but a substantial enhancement to our intuitive solution portfolio. It's designed to provide state-of-the-art, adaptable dozer technology directly to our end-users.”

Key features include:

Enhanced Efficiency and Precision: The system helps operators get to grade faster, enhancing overall project efficiency.

The system helps operators get to grade faster, enhancing overall project efficiency. User-Friendly Experience: In line with Unicontrol's philosophy of simplicity, the system is easy for operators with no prior technical knowledge to use.

In line with Unicontrol's philosophy of simplicity, the system is easy for operators with no prior technical knowledge to use. Cost-Effective Solution: The system's increased accuracy and efficiency results in significant cost savings, reducing the time and resources required for grading tasks.

The Automatic Grading Control system is now available globally through Unicontrol's distributor network.