Topcon Positioning Systems has rolled out its new MC-Max Asphalt Paving and MC-Max Milling solutions, which provide 2D or 3D machine control for asphalt paving and cold milling applications for construction companies and projects of all sizes.

“Today’s municipalities are under constant pressure to maintain existing infrastructure,” said Murray Lodge, executive vice president, Topcon. “With rising maintenance costs, ever-decreasing margins, tighter specifications, and an increasing focus on meeting sustainability targets, the industry needs innovative approaches to resurface roads efficiently with smooth and long-lasting results.”

The MC-Max Asphalt Paving and MC-Max Milling systems include GNSS receivers, total stations, displays and other high-precision sensors. The systems use Topcon’s new MC-X machine control platform, which offers customized systems and upgrade options.

The entry-level 2D system follows a reference, such as a string or curb; whereas, the 3D system automatically tracks the machine’s location to mill or lay pavement at variable depths. This technique provides a better driving experience and helps contractors meet DOT-mandated smoothness standards, Topcon says. With MC-X licensing options, contractors have further flexibility to meet specific project and budget requirements.

The new solutions are compatible with OEM CAN-based systems and will be expanded to include compatibility with additional aftermarket systems. Major brands currently supported by the Asphalt Paving system include Voegele, BOMAG, Sany, Dynapac, Volvo, Sumitomo, Ammann, Cat and Apollo. The milling system currently supports Wirtgen, Cat, BOMAG and Roadtec machines.

“One of the standout optional features of the solutions is the Virtual Ski intelligent software,” Lodge said. Expanding on the capabilities of the company’s SmoothRide road resurfacing solution, Virtual Ski simplifies workflows and is designed for specific resurfacing applications, such as rural roads where there are fewer fixed points or intersections to match up to.

“Our mobile road scanner easily creates a 3D model of the existing road surface, which can be sent to the machine using our Sitelink3D cloud solution,” Lodge said. “Simply scan and mill or lay the base layer and let the milling machine or the paver do the surface design job instead of all that data having to go back to the office for the design work. This results in the elimination of the cumbersome physical ski, the production of a smooth surface more quickly with less effort, and significant time savings. Thanks to the flexible, digital calculation, which follows the road direction even in tight curves, the overall quality and lifespan of the resurfaced road is improved.”

In addition, Topcon’s newest RD-MC road construction machine control solution can now be used in areas without satellite reception by leveraging an LPS solution for precise positioning when working in challenging GNSS coverage areas.