Unicontrol has teamed up with Level Best to offer an automatic grade control solution for grading attachments.

The automatic grade control system supports six-way blade control and automatic side shift control. Unicontrol says the technology lets operators focus on maneuvering the machine while the 3D machine control handles the precision grading.

“Teaming up with Unicontrol allows us to enhance the capabilities of our precision equipment,” said Bart Townsend, general manager of Level Best. “Integrated solutions streamline operations, saving time and resources and cutting costs while enhancing accuracy.”

Machine owners and operators will benefit from greater precision, reduced material waste and increased operational efficiency in a user-friendly and lower-cost package. The system takes about 30 minutes to learn and is roughly half the cost of machine guidance systems currently sold in the U.S., according to the manufacturer.

"With our latest automatic grading solution for grading attachments, we're not just advancing the state of construction technology; we're making it accessible to businesses of all sizes,” said Unicontrol CCO and co-founder Ehsanullah Ekhlas. “By offering an automatic grading solution at the right price point with no extensive training needed, we’re leveling the playing field, allowing more companies to compete effectively."

Unicontrol's system can be used with dozers, excavators, wheel loaders and backhoes.