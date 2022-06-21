Autonomous Retrofit Startup Teleo Gets a Funding Boost, Partners with Deere Dealer

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 21, 2022
John Deere Excavator with a tiltrotator and bucket attachment
John Deere

Teleo, a California-based startup that retrofits heavy equipment with autonomous technology, has raised $12 million in Series A funding from F-Prime Capital, K9 Ventures and Trucks Venture Capital.

The startup was founded to address the shortage of skilled labor facing heavy civil and mining contractors.

Teleo’s Supervised Autonomy Technology lets contractors retrofit their existing fleet of heavy equipment for remote operation, allowing dozers, excavators, trucks, wheel loaders and more to be run without an operator in the cab.

The operator can control multiple pieces of equipment from a remote control station, enhancing both safety and productivity, the company says.

With Teleo Supervised Autonomy technology, the remote operator can set a machine into autonomy mode for certain use cases or actions, choosing which machines to control and which to allow to operate autonomously.

Live feeds and advanced analytics enhance contractor insight and improve performance, often providing better visibility and control than is possible for an operator sitting in the cab.

Teleo says this pragmatic “crawl-walk-run” approach delivers the benefits of supervised autonomy now, while allowing construction and mining companies to amortize their investments as the technology matures toward fully autonomous heavy equipment operation.

“Teleo was founded by two exceptional individuals, with extensive backgrounds in deep technology and autonomy. We believe their approach to bringing human supervised autonomy to the heavy equipment market is incredibly insightful and important. Teleo’s technology positively impacts the ROI of operation, while both upskilling the operator community and increasing safety levels," says Adam Grosser, chairman and managing partner of UP.Partners, Teleo's funding leader.

In addition to the funding boost, Teleo announced a partnership with RDO Equipment. The John Deere dealer will sell, service and support Teleo’s Supervised Autonomy technology.

The proprietary technology works across all heavy equipment types and all brands.

Here's a preview of Teleo’s Supervised Autonomy technology in action:

Related Stories
Built Robotics Ecosystem
Autonomous
Built Robotics Raises $64M to Transform Excavators into Robots
Doosan Concept X excavator loading
Autonomous
Opinion: The dawn of autonomous construction equipment is upon us
Doosan Concept-X
Autonomous
How Doosan’s autonomous Concept-X construction machines work and why they will be necessary
Komatsu 930E-5 autonomous haul truck
Autonomous
Komatsu adds to its autonomous hauler fleet with big 930E-5 deployment in Australia
Top Stories
Hyundai new HA30 and HA45 articulated dump trucks on gravel road in snow
Off-Road Trucks
Hyundai Launches its First Articulated Dump Trucks: HA30 and HA45
The 28-ton HA30 and 41-ton HA45 take the company into an entirely new equipment category.
Kubota R640 compact wheel loader emptying dirt from bucket
Compact equipment
Compact Wheel Loaders: “The Perfect Bridge” for Skid Steers and Larger Loaders
scene of Las Vegas fatal trench collapse where rescue personnel respond
Safety
Death in the Trenches: 13 Workers Die in Cave-ins So Far in 2022
Bulldozer instructor at Dig This Las Vegas
Driver/operator coaching/training
Dig This: Las Vegas Tourist Attraction Morphs Into Operator Training Academy
John Deere’s 30G compact excavator digging a foundation
Compact Excavators
Deere, Wacker Neuson Ink Deal for Compact Excavators in North America
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
7 Secrets to Cutting Fleet Costs
The day-to-day expenses of running a fleet can add up quickly. This eBook can help you uncover 7 of those hidden costs and implement best practices to address them. Download your copy now to learn more.
DownloadView All