Bobcat has named 16 North American dealers to its 2026 Construction Dealer Leadership Group and 11 more to its 2026 Portable Power Dealer Leadership Group.

The company selected the dealerships through its Dealer Performance Review process, which evaluates their operational excellence, market leadership and overall business performance. The process benchmarks dealers against the more than 660 companies in the network to identify top performers.

2026 Bobcat Construction Dealer Leadership Group:

Bobcat of Brantford Inc. – Ontario, Canada

Bobcat of Big Horn Basin – Wyoming

Bobcat of Chadron – Nebraska

Bobcat of Chico – California

Bobcat of Comox Valley – British Columbia, Canada

Bobcat of Gloversville-Johnstown – New York

Bobcat of Lincoln – Nebraska

Bobcat of Maui – Hawaii

Bobcat of New York City – New York

Bobcat of the Rockies – Colorado

Bobcat of Warsaw – Indiana

Farm-Rite Equipment – Minnesota

Gateway Dealer Network – Missouri

Ironhide Equipment Inc. – North Dakota

Bobcat of North Jersey – New Jersey

Swanston Equipment Corp. – North Dakota

2026 Bobcat Portable Power Dealer Leadership Group:

Bobcat of the Rockies – Colorado

Cate Equipment – Utah

Central Power Systems & Services – Missouri

Central Texas Equipment – Texas

Cowin Equipment Company – Alabama

Hoffman Equipment – New Jersey

Pinnacle Central Company – Florida

Roland Machinery Company – Illinois

Trask-Decrow Machinery – Maine

Walter S. Pratt & Sons Inc. – New York

Washington Air Compressor Rental Company – Washington, D.C.

Magni Dealer of the Year

Magni Magni announced its 2025 Dealer of the Year: Carter Machinery.

Magni attributed the award, presented during ConExpo 2026, to the dealership’s exceptional performance, market development and commitment to the Magni product lines.

The manufacturer pointed specifically to Carter Machinery’s decision to dedicate one employee, Joey Toppings, as a Magni product specialist, focusing on jobsite demos, contractor engagement and application support.

Carter Machinery is a Caterpillar dealer that also sells and services Magni telehandlers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington, D.C. The company has 56 locations in Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia and Delaware.

Gregory Poole Equipment Celebrates 75 Years

Gregory Poole North Carolina Caterpillar dealerships Gregory Poole Equipment Co. will celebrate its 75th anniversary on April 1, 2026.

Since its founding, the company has grown from two locations and 35 employees to over 1,500 employees and 28 locations.

Owned by the Poole family since its founding, the dealership has gone through three generations of family leadership and is currently spearheaded by owner and CEO Greg Poole III.

“My grandfather started this business from being a user of Caterpillar equipment,” said Poole. “He had a user mentality, and he instilled that philosophy in the people around him to listen to the customer.”

Hitachi Adds Midwest Dealer

Hitachi Construction Machinery Americas – soon to be renamed Landcros in 2027 – has added a new dealer for its Midwest region.

Contractors will now be able to purchase Hitachi equipment from Luby Equipment, a Case Construction Equipment and Takeuchi dealer with eight locations in Missouri, Illinois and Arkansas. Luby Equipment will offer equipment, parts and service support across Missouri and Illinois specifically.

Takeuchi Adds Pennsylvania Dealer

Admar Construction Equipment & Supplies, based out of Erie, Pennsylvania, has been named the latest addition to Takeuchi’s dealer network. The dealership will offer Takeuchi sales, rentals, parts and service.

Takeuchi

Other brands Admar Construction Equipment & Supplies carries include JLG, Wacker Neuson, Kubota, Gehl, Genie, Manitou, Skyjack and Toro.

Founded in 1972, Admar works with contractors, landscapers, utility companies and municipalities.

VitalEdge Announces AI Tools for Dealers

Dealership management system provider VitalEdge has announced a new artificial intelligence platform to heavy equipment dealerships, aimed at improving operations and decisions across all departments.

The program, built on the Microsoft AI platform, provides dealers with an AI agent that generates real-time insights and automation tools and analyzes operational data, the company says.

The program aims to provide dealers with the following benefits:

Improving equipment uptime and service diagnostics.

Optimizing rental fleet utilization and pricing.

Improving parts inventory management.

Enhancing customer engagement.

The first portion of the program, the Insights Agent, rolled out in December 2025, and more features will be released during 2026.