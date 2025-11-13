The new 60,000-plus-square-foot facility on 20 acres along Interstate 74 in Indianapolis will serve as the flagship West Side Tractor location in Indiana.

John Deere construction equipment dealer West Side Tractor has begun construction on a new Indiana headquarters in Indianapolis.

The dealership plans to build a more than 60,000-square-foot facility offering equipment sales, rentals, parts, service and technology solutions.

The new location will have triple the service capacity of the company’s current Indianapolis store and will also host an outlet for the dealerships’ rental business, West Side Rents.

The future facility is on 20 acres along Interstate 74 and the Post Road exit. The ground breaking for the project coincided with West Side's 15th anniversary of operating in Indiana.

Over the past decade, the company has built new full-service facilities in Bloomington and Terre Haute and completed a major renovation in Lafayette earlier this year.

“As a family business, we take great pride in building a lasting legacy, and seeing this long-term goal come to life is truly special,” says Brian Benck, senior vice president of sales and third-generation owner of West Side Tractor.

Merlo America Adds Dealer in South Dakota

TranSource Truck & Equipment, based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is the latest dealer to join the Merlo America network.

TranSource

Merlo telehandlers are now available at the dealership’s stores in Fargo, North Dakota; Williston, North Dakota; Aberdeen, South Dakota; Rapid City, South Dakota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Merlo America plans to expand its equipment availability to dealers in Montana, Wyoming, Minnesota and Iowa.

In addition to truck, TranSource Truck & Equipment sells equipment from Astec, BOMAG, Midland, Vac-Con and Volvo CE.

Hills Machinery Joins Ammann America Dealer Network

Hitachi and Case Construction dealer Hills Machinery will now offer Ammann America’s equipment lineup of compactors, pavers, and light equipment to its customers in North and South Carolina.

Other equipment brands Hills Machinery carries include Hydex, Rokbak, Fae Group and Globe Trailers.

Stellar Industries

Stellar Industries Hires New Product Managers

Service truck manufacturer Stellar Industries has brought on two new managers to lead its North American business.

Kasey Lammers will take the lead on mechanic trucks and accessories, collaborating with cross-functional teams to introduce new products and features. Phil Boeckman has been appointed to the head of Stellar’s hooklift, roll-off and container trucks business, with the goal of planning and executing new innovations in the company’s hooklift product lineup.

Stellar Industries

Lammers began his equipment industry career in 2013 as an intern at CNH Industrial and spent almost eight years in different roles at Hagie Manufacturing.

Boeckman spent over 36 years, beginning in 1988, filling different product and engineering positions at motorhome manufacturer Winnebago. Prior to his new position at Stellar Industries, Boeckman was a senior manufacturing engineer at Snap-on.

Komatsu Expands Alberta Parts Distribution Center

Komatsu plans to upgrade its parts depot in Edmonton, Alberta, doubling its footprint and upgrading its facilities to become a full-service distribution center. The company says this will reduce lead times and better support customers and dealers in Canada.

The new 135,000-square-foot building, which will become fully operational in early 2026, will allow Komatsu to store and distribute fast-moving parts directly from Edmonton and provide 24-hour delivery to its west Canadian dealers.

The Edmonton center will be integrated with Komatsu’s global planning and warehouse management system; get a new layout with new equipment and automation to boost efficiency; and added staff and tech support. The company says the updated Edmonton facility will be a cornerstone of its North American logistics network.