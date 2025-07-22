Palfinger Unveils Combined Crane-Hookloader Prototype

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jul 22, 2025
Palfinger Prototype
Palfinger

Palfinger has unveiled a prototype all-in-one vehicle solution, combining a construction and recycling crane with a hookloader on a single truck.

The TZU++TEC pairs the first front-mounted crane from Palfinger’s Generation 3 Urban Range with the HT 18 TEC telescopic hookloader, allowing contractors to handle and transport construction materials and debris. Various container types and sizes can be used with the hookloader.

“Combining a construction and recycling crane with a hookloader on a single truck offers huge potential for our customers. With our combined solution, we are making significant technological advancements and are creating a completely new workspace for operators – all aimed at delivering a powerful multitool,” said Andreas Hille, SVP global product line management and R&D at Palfinger.

Palfinger says the TZU++ TEC crane and telescopic hookloader could replace excavators or wheel loaders on tight urban jobsites. The single-truck solution has the added benefit of reduced fuel consumption, labor costs and maintenance needs, the company says. 

Generation 3 Urban Range of Cranes

Palfinger’s new Generation 3 Urban Range of cranes comes with two arm systems options, offering reaches between 30 and 33.5 feet. The cranes lift between 13 and 25 tons.

The company says it designed the cranes with internal hose routing in the slewing mechanism and stabilizers to maintain a compact size. The multitool functionality allows for flexible material handling, with the new clamshell grab capable of lifting up to 6 tons.

The cranes use Palfinger’s Paltronic 180 crane control system combined with intelligent TEC software. The system boosts lift capacity, increases safety and provides overload protection.   

The Smart Control feature enables intuitive crane handling, reducing operator training time. Efficiency is further enhanced by the High Power Lifting System (HPLS+) lifting power boost and end-stop damping.

The high stand operator’s station with joystick controls offers wide and secure access with no need for foot pedals. The leaning surface allows operators to rest their feet during extended operations for greater comfort. A radio remote control is also available. For safety, only one control mode can be active at a time.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Presented by Fusable
Let our deep industry knowledge become your data-driven insights
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Presented by Equipment World
Market outlook Q & A with C-Suite execs at Bobcat, Volvo, Hitachi & Case
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Presented by Hemisphere GNSS
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Presented by Maxam Tire North America
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans

Palfinger teased the Generation 3 Urban Range at Bauma 2025, with market availability planned for a later stage.

Related Stories
The new Kenworth L770 can be configured for concrete pumping, crane, paint striping, along with garbage collection.
Vocational
Kenworth Launches Two New Vocational Trucks
Pete Harley Truck
Trucks
Painted Like His Harley, Runs on a Cat: Trucker's "Teal Appeal" '98 Pete 379
The new warranty becomes the longest in the industry for full-sized pickup trucks.
Pickups
Ram Boosts Warranty on 2026 Pickups, Vans to 10 Years/100K Miles
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Partner Insights
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Toro Edingo Thumb
Compact equipment
A Closer Look: Toro Debuts its First Tracked, Electric Dingo & Ultra Buggies
An all-electric jobsite is now a reality, enabling contractors to ditch sledgehammers, shovels and wheelbarrows on indoor and outdoor jobs.
The 4215D is LiuGong's first model to hit North America. Additional D Series models available in other markets include the 4140D, 4165D, 4180D, 4230D and 4260D.
Graders/Scrapers
LiuGong Enters North American Motor Grader Market with the 4215D
Deere Adt Thumb
Off-Road Trucks
A Closer Look: Deere’s New Operator-Friendly Articulated Dump Trucks
The Rook Armored Critical Incident Vehicle is the creation of Florida Caterpillar dealer Ring Power, and for the past decade, it has been helping law enforcement agencies capture criminals, asssist emergency rescues, even move cars blocking snow-covered roads.
Compact Track Loaders
"Send in the The Rook!" – The Crime-Fighting Cat Compact Track Loader (Video)
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Featured Sponsor
Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
How upgrading excavator machine control boosts your productivity
DownloadView All