Palfinger has unveiled a prototype all-in-one vehicle solution, combining a construction and recycling crane with a hookloader on a single truck.

The TZU++TEC pairs the first front-mounted crane from Palfinger’s Generation 3 Urban Range with the HT 18 TEC telescopic hookloader, allowing contractors to handle and transport construction materials and debris. Various container types and sizes can be used with the hookloader.

“Combining a construction and recycling crane with a hookloader on a single truck offers huge potential for our customers. With our combined solution, we are making significant technological advancements and are creating a completely new workspace for operators – all aimed at delivering a powerful multitool,” said Andreas Hille, SVP global product line management and R&D at Palfinger.

Palfinger says the TZU++ TEC crane and telescopic hookloader could replace excavators or wheel loaders on tight urban jobsites. The single-truck solution has the added benefit of reduced fuel consumption, labor costs and maintenance needs, the company says.

Generation 3 Urban Range of Cranes

Palfinger’s new Generation 3 Urban Range of cranes comes with two arm systems options, offering reaches between 30 and 33.5 feet. The cranes lift between 13 and 25 tons.

The company says it designed the cranes with internal hose routing in the slewing mechanism and stabilizers to maintain a compact size. The multitool functionality allows for flexible material handling, with the new clamshell grab capable of lifting up to 6 tons.

The cranes use Palfinger’s Paltronic 180 crane control system combined with intelligent TEC software. The system boosts lift capacity, increases safety and provides overload protection.

The Smart Control feature enables intuitive crane handling, reducing operator training time. Efficiency is further enhanced by the High Power Lifting System (HPLS+) lifting power boost and end-stop damping.

The high stand operator’s station with joystick controls offers wide and secure access with no need for foot pedals. The leaning surface allows operators to rest their feet during extended operations for greater comfort. A radio remote control is also available. For safety, only one control mode can be active at a time.

Palfinger teased the Generation 3 Urban Range at Bauma 2025, with market availability planned for a later stage.