CNH Industrial executive Brian Weisbaum will now lead New Holland Construction’s North American business, focusing on dealer development and relationships.

Weisbaum has been at CNH Industrial since 2013, holding a variety of positions for both New Holland and Case construction brands. At different times, he served as a dealer marketing manager, dealer development manager and the head of network development and sales support for both construction brands in North America.

He replaces Tyler Mills, a longtime CNH Industrial executive who began as a New Holland dealership service manager in 2002 and had run the New Holland Construction business in North America since 2020. Mills now heads up parts and aftersales operations for both Case Construction and New Holland Construction in North America.

The leadership shakeup follows comments from CNH Industrial CEO Gerrit Marx in August 2024 that the company’s construction business would be managed in a new, more autonomous manner.

Scott Harris, a former Case Construction vice president, was also recently appointed as CNH’s new North American president.

CNH says Weisbaum will bring new vision to New Holland by strengthening the dealer network, building stronger dealer relationships and pushing digital retailing as his top priorities.

Speaking at the first-ever New Holland Construction dealership meeting earlier this year, Weisbaum said his dealer development plan includes growing existing dealerships, expanding the network and simplifying dealers’ experience with New Holland.

“Both our brand and our dealers can be proud that over the past four years we have put the New Holland brand back on the map,” said Weisbaum. “Now is the time to build on that momentum and work together to cement our role as leaders in the compact construction market in North America.”



