Over 50 dealerships have been named to Bobcat’s 2025 Dealership Leader Group and honored as the manufacturer’s top-performing dealers in their respective divisions.

The group is split into four divisions: construction, grounds maintenance equipment, material handling and portable power.

The selection process allows dealers to benchmark themselves against their peers across Bobcat’s North American dealer network, which includes over 660 enterprises. Representatives from the top dealerships will meet with Bobcat senior leadership throughout 2025 to provide insights and feedback.

This year’s Bobcat Construction Dealership Leader Group:

Bobcat of Brantford Inc. – Ontario, Canada

Bobcat of Chadron – Nebraska

Bobcat of Chico – California

Bobcat of Gloversville-Johnstown – New York

Bobcat of Juneau – Alaska

Bobcat of Lincoln – Nebraska

Bobcat of New Hampshire

Bobcat of New York City – New York

Bobcat of Woodsville – New Hampshire

Brooks Farm Equipment, Inc. – Alberta, Canada

DJM Equipment – New York

Ironhide Equipment Inc. – North Dakota

North Jersey Bobcat – New Jersey

Swanston Equipment Corp. – North Dakota

Upstate Equipment – New York

White Star Machinery – Kansas

Groff Tractor & Equipment Names New CEO

John Deere construction equipment dealer Groff Tractor & Equipment has appointed Jeff Oldham as its new chief executive officer.

Oldham brings three decades of equipment industry experience to the position, having previously served as the director of sales at John Deere Financial, Chief operating officer at Missouri Deere agriculture equipment dealership Ag-Power and as CEO of Deere ag equipment dealership GreenMark Equipment.

Oldham also spent several years in the trucking industry, holding positions as president of used heavy- and medium-duty truck dealership Arrow Truck Sales and as a regional vice president for Mack Trucks.

"We are delighted to welcome Jeff Oldham to the Groff Tractor & Equipment team," stated Domenic Ruccolo, board member. "His extensive industry experience, customer focus, and leadership acumen make him the ideal fit to lead the company to the next level."

In addition to John Deere, Groff Tractor & Equipment also carries Terramac, Wirtgen, Vogele, Hamm, Etnyre, Mauldin and Wacker Neuson equipment lines. The dealership has eight locations in Pennsylvania.

CNH Appoints New Chief Communications Officer

Cameron Batten has been appointed CNH Industrial’s new chief communications officer and joined its Global Leadership Team.

Batten brings 25 years of communications experience to CNH Industrial, including work in media and institutional/government relations, brand marketing, corporate reputation, employee engagement and social impact. Companies Batten has worked for include Volkswagen Group of America, Samsung Electronics America, Capital One, Johnson & Johnson and American Express.

“We have entered a new strategic chapter at CNH and that calls for a visionary storyteller who can harness the rich technology landscape to powerfully tell our story. In Cameron, CNH gains a wealth of expertise in communications and stakeholder engagement that will help us articulate our path, progress, and the positive impact we make everywhere, every day through our iconic brands,” said Gerrit Marx, chief executive officer at CNH.