Dec 26, 2024
Scott Harris (seen here) is replacing Vilmar Fistarol, who will fill an advisory role at the company for the first half of next year.
CNH Industrial

A change in CNH Industrial’s international leadership structure sees a former Case Construction VP take the reins over all the company’s North American business.

Scott Harris, CNH Industrial’s president for its Case IH and Steyr agriculture brands since 2021, is set to become the company’s North America president effective January 1.

In his 18 years at the company, Harris has held leadership roles in its North American financial services and parts and service businesses, in addition to the two years as vice president of Case Construction North America. The company said that, in his construction leadership role, Harris was also in charge of the company’s New Holland Construction business in North America.

Harris is replacing Vilmar Fistarol, who will fill an advisory role at the company for the first half of next year. Fistarol spent a good portion of his CNH Industrial career with its Latin America region, taking the role as president of North America in January 2023.

The company also announced the head of its Europe, Middle East and Asia region, Carlo Alberto Sisto, is stepping down after 26 years with CNH Industrial and will be succeeded by Markus Müller, who is currently serving as chief technology and sales officer at German engine manufacturer Deutz Ag.

The company said these changes are meant to capitalize on market opportunities in its agriculture business. In its recently reported third quarter earnings, CNH Industrial’s agriculture revenue was down 24% year-over-year to $3.3 billion. The company brought in $687 million in construction revenue in its third quarter, down 28% from the $948 million it same in the same period last year.

