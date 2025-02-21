New Holland’s Next-Gen PowerStar Tractors Get Faster, Higher Lift Capacity

a new holland 120 powerstar tractor on a farm
New Holland's 120 Powerstar tractor is the largest model in the new series. The lineup gets a standard multi-connection coupler that encloses all hydraulic houses into a single housing for easier loader installation and removal.
New Holland

The next generation of New Holland’s PowerStar series utility tractors feature four models with new transmission options, upgraded loaders and added engine technology. The new lineup is set to hit dealer lots in the fourth quarter.

Operators can pick from the 90, 100, 110 and the 120 PowerStar models, each powered by an FPT Industrial 3.7-liter four-cylinder engine with a 3.4-gallon DEF tank. 

New to this generation of tractors is the Compact HI-eSCR 2 emissions-reduction technology, which has been placed under the hood and offers higher torque, more efficiency and an engine boost of up to 5 horsepower, New Holland says. A new U-shaped exhaust has been added as well. All models in the new PowerStar generation comply with European Stage V emission standards, which also meets U.S. Tier 4 Final standards. The PowerClutch button on the back of the handle allows operators to shift gears without using the clutch pedal.  

“We know our customers are seeking solutions that help them reduce their fuel costs. While these engines still utilize common rail fuel injection technology like our previous models, we’ve also improved performance and optimized fuel consumption further with a longer stroke and more displacement,” says Lena Patton, North American product marketing manager, New Holland.

For the three largest models, operators can elect to add a 12x12 transmission with column-mounted electronic power shuttle. All four models can be upgraded to the 24x24 Dual Command transmission, which offers the same features as the 12x12 but adds a Hi-Lo speed in all four gears. Both these transmissions now feature a Dynamic Start-Stop mode to help reduce operator fatigue, allowing users to press the brake pedal to stop and then release it to drive again.

Among other new features are the factory-installed LU Series front loaders with improved lifting capacity, lifting height and faster cycle times. Options include the non-self-leveling 650LU, the mechanical-self-leveling 655LU and a skid-steer-style quick-attach faceplate that can be equipped with a third function diverter valve to run attachments.

Operators will find the loader’s attachment point has been moved to put its center of gravity closer to the rear axle. Additionally, the hydraulic system offers a 21.7-gallons-per-minute implement pump, a 35% increase from the previous models. Linkage is now located under each arm, and the sloped arms provide improved visibility.

A new standard multi-connection coupler, which encloses all hydraulic houses into a single housing, allows for easy loader installation and removal, the company says.

New Holland is now offering an optional joystick on DualCommand models, providing buttons to shuttle, shift between Hi and Lo and toggle preset engine speeds.

New comfort features on the PowerStar lineup include an air-suspension seat, digital instrument cluster, high-visibility panel directly overhead and an optional Comfort Ride cab suspension (for Dual Command models) that offers a 25% reduction in shock loads that can reach the operator.

