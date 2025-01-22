The report focuses on enhancing human decision-making, streamlining processes and providing new insights.

The Texas Department of Transportation has identified 230 potential use cases for artificial intelligence within its operations, part of a newly released three-year strategic AI plan.

TxDOT’s 71-page Artificial Intelligence Strategic Plan lays out a roadmap for the department to integrate advanced analytics and intelligent systems into its operations, with an emphasis on enhancing human decision-making, streamlining processes and providing new insights.

"TxDOT is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements, and AI offers tremendous potential to improve safety and streamline operations," TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. "By utilizing AI in a secure and responsible manner, we are revolutionizing the way we monitor and manage traffic, detect incidents in real time and streamline how we work to help get projects delivered more efficiently."

Other areas of focus for TxDOT’s use of AI include improving the state’s transportation network’s efficiency, delivering improved services to travelers, reducing demand on TxDOT employees from routine tasks and ensuring privacy safeguards and security.

Some AI applications already in the works at TxDOT include:

A pilot project to estimate prices for bid items on construction and maintenance

A proof on concept to reduce turn-around time on invoice verification, which is set for full-scale implementation

A traffic management platform pilot that generates traffic patterns from road source data to enhance incident detection

Some construction-related potential AI-use cases within the plan include the following:

Providing conflict analysis for utilities and permits to avoid project delays and streamline the construction process

Predicting potential construction or land acquisition sites, including considerations for future needs

Providing bid predictions and cost estimates for construction and maintenance projects, including analysis of historical bid data and commodity prices

Flagging discrepancies when comparing drone footage of jobsites to project plans

Predicting consultant needs for design and construction activities

Streamlining material tracking and reducing manual data entry with an AI-powered eTicketing system integrated with TxDOT’s inventory management systems

Click here to read the full report from TxDOT.