Great West Equipment has locations in British Columbia and Yukon and was founded in 1986.

Eleven-store western Canadian dealer Great West Equipment has been named Volvo Construction Equipment’s 2023 Dealer of the Year. The dealership has locations in British Columbia and Yukon and was founded in 1986.

Volvo CE grants the award to a dealership “that exemplifies the Volvo brand and values and demonstrates consistently high performance in all areas, including customer uptime, service offerings and share performance over time.”

Great West Equipment was awarded the Volvo CE distribution rights for most of British Columbia in 2002. The dealership also has distribution rights in British Columbia for Madill Forestry Products, Sennebogen Material Handlers, Metso Crushing and Screening Equipment and TimberPro Forestry Equipment.

“Great West does business with purpose, and their strong customer base is evidence of that,” said Scott Young, head of region North America, Volvo CE. “They are dedicated to building relationships and understanding their customers’ needs so they can deliver the best solutions possible.”

Volvo CE pointed out several positions at Great West Equipment that helped it secure the award, including:

a rebuild project manager focused on updating used equipment

a technical trainer to support ongoing education

a technology specialist focused on telematics and assistive software

Great West is also currently piloting an online parts program.

Volvo CE also announced a second dealer award, its Uptime Dealer of the Year award, which went to Strongco, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nors, S.A. that has 25 locations in the Alberta, Ontario and Quebec provinces of Canada.

The Uptime award recognizes dealers that focus on keeping customers up and running. In the last two years, Strongco made several changes to improve its response to customer needs, including restructuring product support staff and processes and developing regional performance centers.

Dynapac Appoints New President

Roadbuilding equipment manufacturer Dynapac has appointed Nikhil Sapre, the company’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, as its new President. He replaces the company’s former president Paul Hense, who will join FAYAT Group as Vice President for FAYAT Road Equipment Division.

Dynapac



Sapre has been at Dynapac since 2014 and initially began as the Vice President of Finance. Prior to that, he held several positions at industrial equipment manufacturer Atlas Copco.

Dynapac says Sapre has increased the company’s market share, profitability and revenue and also created its International division.

HB Attachments Rebrands as True Attachments

A brand-agnostic excavator attachment manufacturer has announced a new name and logo. True Attachments – formerly HB Attachments – was founded in 2023 in Springfield, Missouri, and manufactures buckets, rippers, quick couplers, rakes, thumbs and grapples.

The company distributes its products through dealerships, and founder Kelly Russell says, “I saw a need in our industry for a supplier of high-quality attachments based in the central U.S. offering wholesale products at a price that would give a dealer the slight edge they need to win more deals and increase the average margin per deal.”

True Attachments products are available for the following brand excavators: Case, Kobelco, Komatsu, Kubota, Hitachi, John Deere, Volvo, Develon, Hyundai, Takeuchi, Yanmar and Sany.

Hills Machinery Launches Fleet Management Division

Thirteen-store Hitachi and Case construction dealer Hills Machinery has launched a new company division centered around managing and monitoring rental fleets – Hills Uptime Operation. This service is available to customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, including companies with mixed fleets or machines not purchased from Hills Machinery. Hills Machinery will also use this service to manage its own fleets.

This service is subscription-based at either a base, flex service or full service package level is powered by the T3 cloud-based operating system. Operations for Uptime will be run out of Hills Machinery’s Columbia, South Carolina, location.

The Uptime Operations Group will proactively schedule rental fleet service and offer preventive maintenance parts packages for pickup or delivery.

Hyundai CE Adds New West Coast Dealer

Ditch Witch of the Rockies, which has locations in Colorado, Idaho and Utah, is now an authorized Hyundai Construction Equipment Dealer. The dealership will carry Hyundai CE’s full compact construction equipment lineup.

Hyundai CE



“Hyundai welcomes Ditch Witch of the Rockies as a Hyundai compact equipment dealer,” said Mike Ross, senior vice president, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America. “As a long-established dealership with a track record of success in selling specialized equipment, Ditch Witch of the Rockies is well positioned to bring Hyundai equipment solutions to customers throughout its sales territory.”

Ditch Witch of the Rockies is also a dealer for American Auger, Blue Diamond Attachments, Felling Trailers, Hammerhead Trenchless Equipment and Interstate Trailers.