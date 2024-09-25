Following the completion of the merger, NAEDA will expand its state and local governmental affairs support to cover 41 states in the U.S.

Following the recently announced merger of Associated Equipment Distributors and the Canadian Equipment Dealers Association, two more associations plan to merge.

Earlier this month, joint membership of the North American Equipment Dealers Association (NAEDA) and the Northeast Equipment Dealers Association (NEDA) voted in favor of a merger, expected to be completed in October.

NEDA Board Chairman Bryan Messick said, “Now that our members have ratified the merger resolutions, we will be implementing our transition plan and consolidating our resources – giving our members all the benefits NAEDA offers and continuing to provide strong state and local support for equipment dealers in the Northeast nine-state region.”

Following the completion of the merger, NAEDA will expand its state and local governmental affairs support to cover 41 states in the U.S.

Consolidation has been speeding up in the dealer association landscape these last two years.

AED’s merger with the Far West Equipment Dealers Association in 2023 strengthened its presence in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah and Wyoming. Before that, in 2022 the Equipment Dealers Association merged with the Midwest-SouthEastern Equipment Dealers Association, the United Equipment Dealers Association and the Western Equipment Dealers Association to become the North American Equipment Dealers Association.

Magni Signs New Dealer in Pennsylvania

Italian telehandler manufacturer Magni recently signed its latest dealer: single-store construction equipment rental operation Gap Power in Pennsylvania. Gap Power now carries Magni’s entire lineup of telehandlers, including the RTH Rotating Telehandlers, HTH Heavy Lift, and TH Fixed Boom models.

Magni Americas



As part of the onboarding process, Gap Power staff received comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts, and service of Magni's equipment.

Magni America recently announced the grand opening of its new American headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey.

Kelly Tractor Breaks Ground on New Store

Florida Caterpillar dealer Kelly Tractor recently broke ground on a new location in Fort Pierce, Florida. The site will include a 25,000-square-foot facility on a 40-acre plot.

The Fort Pierce location will house the company’s general line, utility equipment, and agricultural division for sales and rental operations and is slated to open in mid-2025.

Kelly Tractor currently operates 10 locations.