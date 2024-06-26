Telehandler manufacturer Magni America recently announced the grand opening of its new American headquarters in Kenilworth, New Jersey. The company, based in Italy, held a grand opening on June 18 to showcase the state-of-the-art facility designed to elevate customer support.

Riccardo Magni, president and founder of Magni Telescopic Handlers, spoke at the grand opening on the company’s vision and its commitment to customer service.

The facility includes 26,000 square feet of office space — providing a collaborative environment for employees — and ample shop space equipped with advanced technology including a 10-ton overhead crane.

Magni America’s new headquarters also features several sustainable elements including a 150kW solar panel system, which is expected to make the headquarters net-zero for electric usage.

Last month, Magni America added Caterpillar dealer MacAllister to carry its full line of telehandlers in Indiana and Michigan.

Martin Equipment Breaks Ground in Iowa

John Deere construction equipment dealer Martin Equipment formally broke ground on a new store in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on June 13. Expected to be completed in summer of 2025, the new facility will feature an extensive parts inventory and highly trained service staff and certified technicians. In-stock parts storage capacity will increase in the new store by more than 300% compared to the previous Cedar Rapids location.

“Our customers can expect the same level of expertise we’ve been trusted to deliver for decades,” said Grant Leslie, Cedar Rapids general manager. “The new building, with increases in both our parts and service departments, will enable quicker service times and overall higher levels of customer support.”

The new store will feature 21,500 square feet of space — twice the square footage of the existing Cedar Rapids location — a 60% increase in service bays with large capacity cranes and full-service cylinder bench and repair and hose making capabilities.

Manitou Announces First Ever “Partner Dealers”

Manitou North America has appointed Stevenson Crane and Service and J.-Rene Laford as its first ever “Partner Dealers,” described as “dealers who exhibit quantifiable excellence in product sales, parts support and service in its territory.”

Stevenson Crane and Service, which operates 4 stores in Illinois and Indiana, has been serving the construction, industrial, mechanical, manufacturing and material handling industries since 1989. J.-Rene Laford, a single-store location in Mirabel, Quebec, was founded in 1974 and is part of the Avantis Cooperative, which also operates farm equipment dealerships, hardware stores and gas stations.

“Our first Partner Dealers represent both American and Canadian excellence in serving their customers with the right mix of products, service and support to succeed,” says Ilmars Nartish, vice president of Manitou North America. “Both Stevenson Crane and J.-Rene Lafond have demonstrated excellence in listening to the needs of their markets and building their businesses intelligently — and representing Manitou to the industry with great pride and customer service proven to make a difference.”

Manitou recently unveiled a new Woodcracker tree saw with grapple configuration for its MRT rotating telehandlers.

Hyundai Construction Adds West Coast Dealers

Two Powerscreen dealers on the West Coast will now carry the Hyundai line of construction equipment, according to a June 19 press release. Powerscreen of California, Nevada and Hawaii and Powerscreen of Washington will sell and service the line throughout California, Nevada and Montana. The UK-based heavy equipment dealer Molson Group, the parent company for both Powerscreen dealerships, has operated as a Hyundai construction equipment dealer in the UK for 20 years.

Powerscreen of California President Gary McConn said Molson Group’s experience as a Hyundai dealer has allowed them to accurately stock consumables and spare parts, allowing customers immediate access to Hyundai parts.

Senior VP of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America Mike Ross said, “I am very excited to enter this new partnership with both dealerships. Their business intelligence, thanks to the digitization of their business, gives them extra insight and access to a granular level of detail that will help us better serve their customers. This strong infrastructure and attention to detail, combined with a depth of knowledge from their UK operations, help ensure customers in the area will get the top-caliber service they expect for their Hyundai equipment.”