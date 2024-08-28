No Hutson employees were injured when the deadly tornado hit Kentucky almost 3 years ago.

After suffering serious damage in a December 2021 tornado, John Deere dealer Hutson Inc. has officially reopened its Mayfield, Kentucky, location.

The 32-store dealership group with branches in Michigan, Kentucky, Tennessee and Indiana hosted a grand opening in the new building, which was completely redesigned from the previous location.

No Hutson employees were injured when the deadly tornado hit Kentucky almost three years ago. The night of the tornado, several dealership employees arrived and used salvaged machines to assist in rescue efforts at the candle factory next door.

TRNSACT and Hyundai CE Announce Dealer Finance Portal

Digital finance solutions provider TRNSACT recently announced it had partnered with Hyundai Construction Equipment to create a finance portal for its dealers.

Hyundai CE dealers can now use this TRNSACT portal to access a variety of financing programs, generate real-time finance quotes for customers and track credit applications.

“We are confident that this partnership will bring forth a deeper dive into creating a more efficient process for all dealers, lenders, and customers,” said Deana Chung, Hyundai finance leader. “The finance portal is a phenomenal way to keep everyone in the loop on current stages and updates for each applicant. This new process is forecasted to produce fast exponential results within a 90-day span.”

Coleman Tractor Takes on Bandit Industries Equipment Line

Four-store Tennessee Kubota dealer Coleman Tractor recently picked up Bandit Industries’ line of hand-fed chippers and stump grinders.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Coleman Tractor as an authorized Bandit dealer. We are thrilled they’ve agreed to take on our product lines,” said Bandit Sales Manager Craig Davis. “Our current and potential customers in Tennessee can rely on the experts at Coleman Tractor to answer their questions about any tree care Bandit equipment, or get their machines serviced at their dealership location.”

Wheeler Machinery Acquires Diamond Rental

Caterpillar dealer Wheeler Machinery recently acquired the eight-store Utah-based Diamond Rental, bringing Wheeler to 18 total locations in Utah. Diamond Rental’s website confirms it will now be known as the Wheeler Cat Rental Store.

Wheeler Machinery



Diamond Rental deals in several categories of equipment, including earthmoving, lawn and garden, compaction, concrete, material handling and generators.

Progressive Tractor Acquires Heartland Equipment

Case Construction and Kubota dealer Progressive Tractor & Implement recently acquired the stores and territories of Heartland Equipment, bringing the company to 27 total locations and over 500 employees.

Progressive Tractor has locations in Arkansas and Louisiana and also sells Komatsu equipment.

“Progressive Tractor & Implement has demonstrated time and again a rock-solid commitment to customers and advancing the Case brand through exceptional quality, service and hip-pocket support,” said Terry Dolan, vice president, North America, Case Construction Equipment. “We also celebrate the continuation of a strong Case customer support legacy in the area, built by Jerry Underwood, owner of Heartland Equipment. Jerry started selling Case equipment in his early 20s and has grown with Case over the years into dealership management and ultimately ownership. We appreciate and congratulate Jerry for his decades of partnership and contribution to Case success.”