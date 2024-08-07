NED currently has 19 locations in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Hyundai Construction Equipment North America and heavy equipment dealership group National Equipment Dealers have signed a five-year distribution agreement to launch multiple Hyundai “flagship stores.”

The launch will expand NED’s dealer footprint and accelerate Hyundai’s North American market coverage, the companies say.

NED currently has 19 locations in Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Along with Hyundai, other equipment lines the dealership group carries include Manitou, Dynapac, K-Tec and Yanmar.

These four stores – which will be branded as Hyundai locations – will open in Fort Myers, Florida, and Austin and Dallas, Texas. One location was recently opened in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The new NED ‘flagship’ stores ensure high-profile presence for Hyundai in several fast-growing markets, with the further assurance of excellent customer support,” said Stan Park, president of HD Hyundai Construction Equipment North America.

Kioti Recognizes Top-Performing Dealers

Over 80 dealerships across North America have been given 5-Paw status as part of Kioti’s 2023 5-Paw Dealer Excellence Program. Among recognized dealerships, 21 achieved the highest tier as Premier 5-Paw Dealers.

Criteria includes an analysis of dealers’ service, sales, operations, parts support, marketing and customer relations and awards dealers the right to display the 5-Paw logo.

“Kioti prides itself on being there for our customers and that doesn’t stop once you’ve purchased your machine. Our service is second to none in the industry and our dealer partners ensure customers receive exceptional care throughout the duration of ownership,” said Jun Bahk, president and CEO of Daedong-USA, Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. “Our strong dealer network plays a key role within the KIOTI brand and KIOTI is grateful for our dealers’ unwavering commitment and enthusiasm.”

Thunder Creek Equipment Adds Dealer in Oregon

Portland-based trailer dealer Transport Equipment Solutions is the latest Thunder Creek Equipment dealer in Oregon. The dealership serves the petroleum, construction and heavy haul industries and will carry the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions.

“We now have solutions that provide greater access to certain customers and jobsites, all without requiring a HAZMAT endorsement,” said Jeff Hauck, general manager, Transport Equipment Solutions. “These solutions are perfect for those businesses that don’t need large lube trucks with much higher capacities, but still require some flexibility in how they deliver diesel and service fluids to the field.”

Goodyear Sells Off-The-Road Tire Business to Yokohama

Tire manufacturer Goodyear announced July 22 it will sell its off-the-road tire manufacturing business to Japanese tire manufacturer The Yokohama Rubber Company for $905 million. Goodyear’s business providing tires for U.S. military and defense applications was not part of the transaction, which is expected to close in early 2025.

As part of the transaction, Goodyear will manufacture certain off-road tires for Yokohama for an initial period of up to 5 years.

Goodyear’s off-the-road business manufactures tires for the surface and underground mining, construction and quarry, and port and industrial end markets.

Takeuchi Adds Texas Dealer

Single-store Texas AGCO dealer WRI Tractors is now a Takeuchi dealer and carries the manufacturer’s full line of compact equipment. This includes Takeuchi track loaders, excavators, wheel loaders and crawler dumpers. In addition to a variety of farm equipment brands, WRI Tractors is also a Kawasaki and Honda Power Equipment dealer.

“Through our new association with WRI Tractors, we’re able to expose more Texas farmers and ranchers to the Takeuchi brand, as well as the construction and landscape professionals who’ve come to rely on our equipment over the years,” said Austin Wells, Southwest regional business manager for Takeuchi-US.