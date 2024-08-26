Longtime Topcon CEO Ray O'Connor Set to Retire; Successor Named

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Aug 26, 2024
Topcon's Philip Thach, Ray O'Connor and Ivan Di Federico
Topcon

After more than two decades as Topcon’s president and chief executive officer, Ray O’Connor has announced he’ll be passing the job to Ivan Di Federico, who currently serves as the company’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer, on September 1.

O’Connor will transition to the role of chairman of the Topcon Positioning Systems board of directors, providing continued guidance and support to the executive leadership team during the transition.

Commenting on his experience, O’Connor said, “I am immensely proud of what our team has accomplished, and confident that Ivan is the right leader to take the company into the future. His deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and proven track record of driving innovation make him the ideal choice to lead the company through its next chapter of growth and success.”

Under O’Connor’s leadership, Topcon expanded into new markets, added new product lines and acquired numerous other companies, which led to developments in GNSS, radios, machine automation and global positioning software and workflow solutions for the construction and precision agriculture industries.

“Ray has made significant contributions to the global positioning industry through his many patents, inspired by his product vision and application experience — I am honored to succeed him as president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems,” said Ivan Di Federico. “Ray has built an exceptional company and a talented team, and I look forward to building upon this strong foundation to drive continued innovation and growth. As we navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving market landscape, I am confident that our strategic focus, operational excellence, and world-class solutions will position the company for continued success.”

In addition to the leadership transition, Topcon also announced that Philip Thach will be promoted to executive vice president chief operating officer, and EVP chief financial officer, effective September 1, 2024. Since joining Topcon in 2018 as CFO, Thach has been responsible for developing financial controls, strategic planning and operational efficiencies.

Partner Insights
Information to advance your business from industry suppliers
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Presented by EquipmentWatch
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Presented by EquipmentWatch
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?

Topcon says the succession process will ensure a smooth transition and continued momentum for the company, its dealers and customers.  

Related Stories
deere 450 dozer engages the ground
Business
Deere Plans Production Slowdown of Construction Equipment After Sales Drop
graphic work truck with Vanair PTO Shaft-Driven Underdeck All-in-One Power System
Business
Air Compressor Manufacturer Vanair Bought by Lincoln Electric
combined image of infrastructure projects Flatiron Dragados
Business
Flatiron, Dragados to Form “2nd-Largest Engineering/Construction Firm in U.S.”
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
ASV VT-75 Compact Track Loader
Compact Track Loaders
ASV Releases VT-75 Compact Track Loader with Yanmar Engine
The new model replaces the VT-70 HO and can now be serviced from top to bottom by ASV dealers, but its performance specs have changed slightly.
Maxresdefault 66c8957d62195
Excavators
A "Walking Excavator"? – Check Out the Menzi Muck M545X
Maxresdefault 66c88c6eac915
The Dirt
Redesigned for First Time in 20 Years ­– Volvo’s New F-Series Excavators
white 2025 Toyota Tundra TRD Rally Package in woods
Pickups
2025 Toyota Tundra: New TRD Off-Road Package, Towing Tech, Massage Seats
Ditch the Spreadsheets: How Tech is Changing Construction
Featured Sponsor
Ditch the Spreadsheets: How Tech is Changing Construction
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More