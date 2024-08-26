After more than two decades as Topcon’s president and chief executive officer, Ray O’Connor has announced he’ll be passing the job to Ivan Di Federico, who currently serves as the company’s executive vice president and chief strategy officer, on September 1.

O’Connor will transition to the role of chairman of the Topcon Positioning Systems board of directors, providing continued guidance and support to the executive leadership team during the transition.

Commenting on his experience, O’Connor said, “I am immensely proud of what our team has accomplished, and confident that Ivan is the right leader to take the company into the future. His deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and proven track record of driving innovation make him the ideal choice to lead the company through its next chapter of growth and success.”

Under O’Connor’s leadership, Topcon expanded into new markets, added new product lines and acquired numerous other companies, which led to developments in GNSS, radios, machine automation and global positioning software and workflow solutions for the construction and precision agriculture industries.

“Ray has made significant contributions to the global positioning industry through his many patents, inspired by his product vision and application experience — I am honored to succeed him as president and CEO of Topcon Positioning Systems,” said Ivan Di Federico. “Ray has built an exceptional company and a talented team, and I look forward to building upon this strong foundation to drive continued innovation and growth. As we navigate an increasingly complex and rapidly evolving market landscape, I am confident that our strategic focus, operational excellence, and world-class solutions will position the company for continued success.”

In addition to the leadership transition, Topcon also announced that Philip Thach will be promoted to executive vice president chief operating officer, and EVP chief financial officer, effective September 1, 2024. Since joining Topcon in 2018 as CFO, Thach has been responsible for developing financial controls, strategic planning and operational efficiencies.

Topcon says the succession process will ensure a smooth transition and continued momentum for the company, its dealers and customers.