Bandit Industries Names Craig Davis as CEO and President

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 30, 2024
Bandit Industries CEO Craig Davis
Bandit Industries

Tree care and recycling equipment manufacturer Bandit Industries has named Craig Davis as its new CEO and president, effective January 4.

Davis joined Bandit in 2018 as sales director, overseeing sales, marketing and parts. Prior to joining Bandit, he served as the executive vice president of sales at Power Solutions International, the supplier of Bandit’s engines.

Commenting on the announcement, former CEO Jerry Morey said, “Craig has demonstrated to me and the board that he is more than capable of managing and growing your company. Craig has been a big part of our growth since joining Bandit in 2018. He is a tireless worker with good management and business skills, and has demonstrated those qualities in managing the sales, marketing, and parts departments.”

David added, “There are going to be changes in 2024, but one thing that is not going to happen is change just for the sake of change. It will be well thought out and done with the sole purpose of making the company better today, tomorrow, and for years to come.”

Davis is a 1995 graduate of the University of Illinois with a major in economics and a minor in marketing. 

