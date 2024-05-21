TEC Equipment Rental and Alta Equipment have added Takeuchi’s full line of compact track loaders, excavators and wheel loaders at new locations in South Carolina and Florida.

TEC's new 12,000-square-foot facility is located at 2025 Old Dunbar Road in West Columbia, South Carolina. TEC also rents, sells and services Takeuchi equipment at its location in Orangeburg, South Carolina.

“With our new 12,000-square-foot facility in Columbia, we feel we are positioned extremely well in the local market,” said Brett Evans, managing member for TEC Equipment Rental. “Landscaping and hardscaping have tremendous potential for growth in this area. We’re also seeing a lot of new infrastructure development, as well as an increasing population, all of which make Columbia a great location for TEC. We’re looking forward to introducing even more people to the positive difference Takeuchi equipment can make, whether they’re renting or buying.”

Alta Equipment has added a new branch in Tallahassee, Florida, its ninth location in the state. The new location at 32166 Blue Star Highway in the Tallahassee suburb of Midway will sell and rent equipment, in addition to offering replacement parts and serving as an authorized Takeuchi equipment repair center for customers throughout the surrounding area.

“Tallahassee is a pivotal market for Alta Equipment, embodying growth, and opportunity in the Florida Panhandle,” said Chris Waters, branch manager for Alta Equipment. “We’re excited to showcase Takeuchi’s equipment in this new region. With our company-wide commitment to excellence, we plan to elevate the customer experience and exceed expectations in this dynamic market. From construction to landscaping and beyond, our wide range of equipment ensures that every job is done with precision and power.”

MacAllister Added to Magni Dealer Network

Caterpillar dealer MacAllister will now sell, rent and service Magni’s complete line of telehandlers in Indiana and Michigan.

"Through this partnership, we aim to combine their expertise with Magni's cutting-edge products to drive safety, efficiency, and productivity in Indiana and Michigan’s construction projects,” states Joe Leinwol, chief sales officer of Magni America.

MacAllister employees have undergone comprehensive training in the application, sales, parts, and service of Magni's telehandlers and are ready to introduce the machines to customers.

“MacAllister Rentals prides itself on providing the very best equipment to get the job done,” states Joshua Doss, rental service - operations manager for MacAllister. “We are excited to announce that MacAllister Rentals has partnered with Magni Telehandlers and now offers the Heavy Lift and Roto line of telehandlers. The Magni Rotating Telehandler brings an excellent alternative to a crane and will increase safety, efficiency, and productivity to our customers and their clients. We are looking forward to seeing the Indiana and Michigan customers experience the Magni line of telehandlers and the value they add to their jobsite.”

Thunder Creek Adds Garrison Spearman as New Territory Sales Manager

Thunder Creek Equipment, a manufacturer of fueling and preventative maintenance equipment, has named Garrison Spearman as the new territory sales manager for the southeastern United States, covering the states of Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

Spearman’s background in heavy equipment sales and territory management will prepare him to represent Thunder Creek in customer support and dealer development with a focus on the construction, heavy civil construction and agricultural industries.

“Garrison brings diverse experience to our sales team with an understanding of heavy equipment sales and business development,” says Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. “He’s uniquely qualified to help business owners and fleet managers evolve their field fueling and service operations to achieve lower total cost of ownership.”

MANUFACTURER NEWS

Topcon To Build New Manufacturing Facility in Germany

Topcon has announced a new manufacturing facility will be built in Geisenheim, Germany, near Frankfurt, for the company’s Topcon Electronics operation.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the 90,000-square-foot facility was held on April 16. Topcon says the new facility will consolidate all operational buildings under one roof, expand its manufacturing footprint, and allow for increased production capacities to triple the number of units produced annually.

Topcon does not own its current Geisenheim facility, which produces in-cab displays for agriculture and construction solutions portfolios as well as for global OEM customers.

“The current operation is one of the company’s highest-rated manufacturing facilities, with ISO 14001 and ISO 45001, as well as an IATF automotive certification. The testing lab has become a standard for us worldwide,” said Mathias Kühn, senior vice president of Global Operations for Topcon. “The dedicated manufacturing of operator consoles for heavy machinery is a world-class example of success based on a strong core competency. The new facility is designed to support enhanced manufacturing automation, which is key to accelerating production and growth.”

The new facility is designed with sustainability in mind, including the use of solar panels, greywater drainage systems, installation of electric vehicle charging points, and implementation of nature-based solutions for ventilation and drainage.

Ewout Korpershoek, executive vice president, Topcon Positioning Systems, said, “The environmentally sound architectural design marks our first building investment with sustainability in mind from the ground up. We are thrilled to embark on this journey, further solidifying our presence in Germany and strengthening our commitment to delivering the most advanced, high-quality technology to meet the needs of our customers worldwide. The investment underscores our long-term vision for growth and success, reflecting the Topcon values of innovation, quality, and sustainability.”

Rototilt Expands Factory in Sweden

Tiltrotator manufacturer Rototilt has announced a SEK 35 million expansion of its factory in Vindeln, Sweden. The investment includes the development of a state-of-the-art robotic welding facility and 11,625 square feet of additional factory space.

“Even though the economic situation is challenging right now, we believe in continued growth and require greater flexibility and capacity in order to meet our customers’ high demands. This investment is a step to improve our position, enabling us to deliver with speed and precision, which is crucial in our market segment,” says CEO Anders Jonsson.

Rototilt says the new welding section and processes will improve delivery times and quality. The welding portion of the project will be ready for final inspection this month.