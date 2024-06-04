Industry Roundup: RDO Equipment Co. Acquires Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser

RDO Equipment Co. has expanded its technology capabilities with the acquisition of Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser, which specializes in the sales, rental and service of surveying equipment. RDO customers of the eight John Deere construction and Wirtgen Group stores across Idaho, Wyoming and Utah will now have access to solutions from Topcon and other technology providers.

Adam Gilbertson, RDO Senior Vice President of Field Technology & Innovation, says the acquisition positions RDO to serve the evolving needs of construction customers in the Mountain region.

“As RDO stepped into the role of being the John Deere construction dealer for the Mountain region, it was a priority to add the technology component so we can provide the full range of tech solutions our customers need,” Gilbertson said. “Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser has more than 30 years of history in the construction technology space. They’re pioneers in construction machine control technology, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome these employees to our team and build on what they have accomplished.”

All Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser employees have accepted positions within RDO. The Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser locations in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Salt Lake City, Utah, will rebrand as RDO Equipment Co. construction technology stores.

“Construction technology is evolving faster than ever, and so are the ways contractors are learning to use it to their benefit,” Gilbertson added. “RDO is committed to staying ahead of the curve by finding the right opportunities to invest in our technology teams and knowledge, and that’s exactly the opportunity we saw in Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser. We’re excited by the opportunities ahead of us to partner with customers on a new level in this region.”

SLR Equipment Finance Adds Pennline as SVP, Direct Sales

SLR Equipment Finance has tapped Drew Pennline for the position of senior vice president of direct sales.

Pennline will be responsible for growing SLR Equipment Finance’s leasing and lending activities in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Delaware, Mayland, Virginia, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Pennline started his equipment finance career with Wells Fargo and most recently held a business development role with Signature Financial. He brings years of account development, customer relations and customer focus to SLR Equipment Finance.

“I look forward to bringing my experience working with direct end users and equipment dealers across the Northeastern United States,” Pennline said. “SLR has established itself as a leader in providing unique and creative financing solutions to their customers. I look forward to growing SLR’s presence in the direct finance equipment platform.”

“We welcome Drew to SLR Equipment Finance,” Tom Casey, CEO of SLR Equipment Finance, said. “He has a terrific track record of working with customers to craft customized equipment finance solutions. Drew will enhance our ability to build lasting relationships with new and existing customers now and in the future.”

Coop’s Truck & Equipment Named Thunder Creek Dealer

Bangor, Maine-based Coop’s Truck & Equipment has added the Thunder Creek lineup of field fueling and service solutions to its new equipment sales lineup.

The company specializes in truck, trailer and equipment solutions for the construction and agricultural industries.

“We’ve had really exciting growth in our business with a focus on delivering premium truck and equipment solutions to everyone from roadbuilders to farmers,” says Cooper Marden, owner, Coop’s Truck & Equipment. “The one thing all of our customers have in common is that they typically run high horsepower equipment in their business that requires diesel, service fluids, grease and other service tools — and Thunder Creek brings us a premium solution to take care of all of that in a well-built, American-made package.”

“Cooper is building an exciting business focused on getting the most value and utility out of every truck and trailer that leaves his lot,” says Larry Lea, vice president of sales, Thunder Creek Equipment. “Maine is a unique environment with a really diverse mix of industries and needs — Thunder Creek brings solutions for field service and fleet management that serve all of them. We’re excited to work and grow together in Maine.”