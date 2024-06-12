Industry Roundup: Luby Equipment Services to Acquire Potter Equipment

Jun 12, 2024
Steve Luby, president of Luby Equipment (left) and Jim Richiert, dealer principal of Potter Equipment
Steve Luby, president of Luby Equipment (left), and Jim Richiert, dealer principal of Potter Equipment (right), struck a deal to merge their dealerships.
Luby Equipment

Two Missouri-based Case Construction Equipment dealers have joined forces. Luby Equipment Services has agreed to acquire Potter Equipment.

Luby currently has six construction equipment dealership locations in Fenton, O’Fallon and Cape Girardeau in Missouri and Fairmont City, Springfield, and Quincy in Illinois. The acquisition, effective June 1, will expand Luby’s territory to include southwest Missouri and northwest Arkansas, with locations in Springfield, Missouri, and Harrison, Arkansas.

“Luby and Potter Equipment share long histories of family ownership, customer focus, and values-driven business philosophies that will only deepen as one company,” said Steve Luby, president, Luby Equipment Services. “Luby is excited about expanding our services to more customers with the same commitment that our current customers have come to rely upon.”

The company says it will begin customer outreach immediately to ensure seamless transitions and uninterrupted service.

Luby sells, rents and services equipment for the construction, aggregates, and forestry industries. It has been the Case Construction dealer serving eastern Missouri and southern Illinois area since 1992.  In addition to Case, Luby carries Takeuchi, Fecon, Toro, Indeco, Atlas Copco, Eager Beaver and Towmaster trailers. 

MANUFACTURER NEWS

Cat Donates $500K in Support of Technician Training

Cat presents check to Associated Equipment Distributors FoundationCaterpillar Vice President of Distribution Jay Walton (on right) presents a check to Associated Equipment Distributors EVP and COO Bob Henderson for $500,000 to the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation.Caterpillar

Caterpillar has donated $500,000 in support of heavy equipment technician training through the Associated Equipment Distributors Foundation’s Vision 2025 Campaign. The campaign is designed to bring skills-based programs back to high schools and technical colleges to help enable career placement and success.

AEDF estimates that 73,500 heavy equipment technician positions will be needed over the next five years.

“Caterpillar understands the importance of closing the skills gap in today's labor market and is focused on helping build solutions,” said Asha Varghese, Caterpillar Inc. Corporate Social Responsibility leader. “We believe in supporting AEDF in its Vision 2025 Campaign to make a difference in addressing the critical skills gap and supporting solutions for greater workforce readiness."

Through its Vision 2025 campaign, AEDF is focused on recognizing at least 200 high school programs as AED Foundation Recognized High Schools, as well as accrediting a minimum of 120 college programs by 2027. By hitting these benchmarks, the campaign is expected to create a pipeline of talent that could generate an additional:

  • 10,000 skilled technicians entering the workforce. 
  • 5,000 AEDF certified technicians.
  • 500 AEDF certified managers.

“The AED Foundation is grateful for Caterpillar’s leadership and investment in our Vision 2025 campaign,” said AED Foundation President Emeritus Bob Henderson. “Caterpillar’s support, in conjunction with nearly 75 other investors, brings our Vision 2025 campaign to over $7 million. These investments provide the Foundation the sustainability needed to continue to be the heavy equipment industry’s leader in workforce development.”

Senator Blumenthal did the official ribbon cutting at the inauguration. From left: Richard Aulin, VP Region Americas and Stefan Stockhaus, CEO, Steelwrist, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Peter Gaj, Sales Director at Steelwrist Inc.Senator Blumenthal did the official ribbon cutting at the inauguration. From left: Richard Aulin, VP Region Americas and Stefan Stockhaus, CEO, Steelwrist, Senator Richard Blumenthal, and Peter Gaj, Sales Director at Steelwrist Inc.SteelwristSteelwrist Inaugurates its New North American Headquarters

Tiltrotator manufacturer Steelwrist inaugurated its new North American headquarters in Newington, Connecticut, on May 30.

The event was attended by U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal, the complete Steelwrist North America team, executives from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers, dealers and customers. Senator Blumenthal and Steelwrist CEO Stefan Stockhaus conducted the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The company says the new facility will “enhance its capacity to serve the rapidly growing North American market.”

“This inauguration represents a significant step forward for Steelwrist in North America and with the new facility we can continue our exceptional growth trajectory and even better serve our customers and dealers in the region. It was a pleasure to host Senator Richard Blumenthal and explain the efficiency improvement potential that our products can bring to the US construction industry”, says Stefan Stockhaus, Steelwrist CEO.

Steelwrist entered the North American market at Conexpo in 2017 and established its first location in Berlin, Connecticut. The new headquarters in Newington is more than five times larger, underscoring Steelwrist’s growth and commitment to dealers and customers in the region.

“I am very excited to have inaugurated our new headquarters in Newington which marks a new chapter in Steelwrist’s support to the North America market. We have an exceptional team in place where every single one goes the extra mile for our customers. Combining this with our new facility, I look forward to continued success.”, says Richard Aulin, Steelwrist VP region Americas.

Stellar Adds Three New Regional Sales Managers

Stellar Industries, a manufacturer of  mechanic trucks, cranes, tire service trucks, hooklifts, trailers and service truck and van accessories, has added three new regional sales managers to its sales team.

Eric Best will cover the North-Central region, currently managed by Kirk Uhlenhopp; Kevin Ellis will cover the Northeast region; and Richard Holley will cover the Southwest region, currently managed by Steve Jones. Uhlenhopp and Jones have been assigned new territories.

In their new roles, Best, Ellis, and Holley will be responsible for the sale and support of Stellar’s full product line. 

