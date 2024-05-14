Takeuchi has recognized its 2023 Dealer of the Year, Dealer Salesperson of the Year and Dealer 360° recipients at the company’s recent 2024 Dealer Summit in San Antonio.

For their outstanding achievements in all program categories - sales performance, facilities, training, accounts receivables, marketing, and parts and service - the top five U.S. and Canadian Takeuchi dealers for 2023 will head to Japan for a special visit to Takeuchi’s global headquarters. Winners include:

Parman Tractor & Equipment (Tennessee) Bennett Equipment & Supply (Georgia and South Carolina) Brandeis Machinery (Indiana and Kentucky) Luby Equipment (Illinois, Missouri and West Virginia) Power Equipment (Tennessee and Arkansas)

Nashville, Tennessee-based Parman Tractor & Equipment took home the Takeuchi Dealer of the Year Award for 2023, with Takeuchi touting the dealership’s focus on “providing top-notch service and machine expertise, making them a trusted partner customers return to again and again for their equipment needs.”

The following dealers also successfully met or exceeded the Dealer 360° criteria standards by December 31, 2023. Takeuchi says the program outlines a unified standard of operation, promoting consistency among dealers.

Alta Equipment Company (Florida)

Central Illinois AG (Illinois)

Chadwick BaRoss (Massachusetts, Rhode Island, & Connecticut)

Ditch Witch of South Louisiana (Louisiana)

Dittamore Implement (Illinois)

Feenaughty Machinery Company (Oregon)

Hawkins-Graves (Virginia)

Hayden Machinery (Missouri)

Landmark Equipment (Texas)

MasCo Equipment (Texas)

McClung-Logan Equipment Company (Virginia)

Power Motive Corporation (Colorado)

Road Builders Machinery & Supply (Nebraska & Missouri)

TEC Equipment Rental (South Carolina)

“We’re incredibly pleased with the performance of our growing dealer network over this past year,” said Jeff Stewart, president of Takeuchi-US. “Their dedication and commitment to excellence have helped Takeuchi continue to increase its market share in North America. We thank them for an outstanding 2023, and we look forward to an even better year in 2024.”

Bill Smith of Cobb County Tractor in Marietta, Georgia, was named Takeuchi’s top-performing dealer salesperson in North America. Smith took home top honors for an “unprecedented sixth time” after ranking number one in retail sales for North America.

“Bill continues to challenge himself to be our top dealer salesperson, year after year,” said John Vranches, Eastern division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “His customers say he has an uncanny way of knowing exactly what equipment they need to tackle their projects. He’s always able to identify the best possible solution, and that kind of experience isn’t easy to find. We congratulate Bill on yet another successful year, and we challenge him to outdo himself yet again in 2024.”

Mark Keeler Named GM of Gee Heavy Machinery

Gee Heavy Machinery has named Mark Keeler as its new general manager, charged with overseeing all facets of the Komatsu dealer’s Northern California operations.

Keeler has more than 25 years of heavy equipment industry experience, most recently serving as the vice president of a Caterpillar dealership.

"We are delighted to welcome Mark Keeler to Gee Heavy Machinery as our General Manager," said Joel Larson, COO of Gee Heavy Machinery. "Mark's extensive experience makes him the ideal candidate to lead our team into the next phase of growth and success. We are confident that his strategic vision and dedication to excellence will propel Gee Heavy Machinery to new heights."

"I am honored to join the Gee Heavy Machinery team and excited about the opportunity to lead this dynamic organization," said Mark Keeler. "I look forward to working with our talented team to drive success in the years ahead."

DSR Inc. Joins Kobelco Dealer Network

DSR, with locations in Piedmont and Bryant, South Dakota, is the latest addition to the Kobelco dealer network.

DSR will sell, service, and rent Kobelco’s range of excavators, from the SK17SR mini-excavator to the SK520LC-11, as well as sector-specific variations, including the "high and wide" undercarriage for forestry applications.

The family-owned business was incorporated in 2002. It specializes in material processing equipment.

New Topcon Solutions Store Opens in Spokane, Wash.

Topcon has opened a new Topcon Solutions Store (TSS) in Spokane, Washington, marking its fourteenth retail location in the U.S.

The store will offer a variety of products and services to support the construction and geospatial sectors, including an Autodesk Authorized Training Center.

Mark Contino, vice president of Topcon North American retail distribution, said he is excited about the new store’s potential impact on meeting the growing need for smart infrastructure in the Spokane region. “We are thrilled to open our new store in Spokane. This expansion signifies our commitment to serving the Pacific Northwest market and supporting local contractors, engineers, and surveyors with the latest positioning solutions and a state-of-the-art training facility.”

Topcon says that in addition to serving new customers, the store will support existing local Topcon dealers with comprehensive parts, service, and product training support.