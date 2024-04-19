Liebherr has launched its new Used Equipment Marketplace, an online platform offering a wide range of used construction and material handling machines, used attachments and accessories as well as used spare parts – directly from certified Liebherr sales partners.

Used machines from all over the world are available on the platform, including a wide range of earthmoving and material handling machines, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, maritime cranes and concrete technology from both Liebherr and other manufacturers. Used attachments and accessories are also available, making it simple to tailor the used machine to the customer’s specific application. A wide selection of used Liebherr original spare parts for earthmoving and material handling machines, mobile and crawler cranes as well as maritime cranes round out the range on the new Used Equipment Marketplace.

All products listed on used.liebherr.com/en/ is reviewed and serviced by experienced Liebherr technicians before it is resold to ensure quality. Any repairs that are made during the reconditioning process use original Liebherr parts. Liebherr experts with experience in the used machinery market are available to answer and questions or provide advice for prospective buyers.

“When purchasing a construction machine, prospective buyers and customers are often faced with the question of whether they should opt for a new or used machine. The reasons for buying a used construction or material handling machine are obvious: a more attractive price, faster availability, as well as sustainability factors. But quality also plays a key role in such a purchase,” the company says. “Right from the outset, i.e. during the design and development phase of Liebherr machines, great attention is paid to product quality and robustness to ensure a long service life.”

Features such as the full-text search and filter functions specially adapted to machines and application areas help users find their ideal machine faster. The Used Equipment Marketplace is currently available as a website application. A smartphone app will be available in the future. Users can create and save “watch lists” locally in the app to monitor products they are interested in.