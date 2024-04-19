Liebherr Launches Online Marketplace for Used Equipment

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Apr 19, 2024
Liebherr Used Equipment Marketplace
Liebherr

Liebherr has launched its new Used Equipment Marketplace, an online platform offering a wide range of used construction and material handling machines, used attachments and accessories as well as used spare parts – directly from certified Liebherr sales partners.

Used machines from all over the world are available on the platform, including a wide range of earthmoving and material handling machines, mobile and crawler cranes, tower cranes, maritime cranes and concrete technology from both Liebherr and other manufacturers. Used attachments and accessories are also available, making it simple to tailor the used machine to the customer’s specific application. A wide selection of used Liebherr original spare parts for earthmoving and material handling machines, mobile and crawler cranes as well as maritime cranes round out the range on the new Used Equipment Marketplace.

All products listed on used.liebherr.com/en/ is reviewed and serviced by experienced Liebherr technicians before it is resold to ensure quality. Any repairs that are made during the reconditioning process use original Liebherr parts. Liebherr experts with experience in the used machinery market are available to answer and questions or provide advice for prospective buyers.

“When purchasing a construction machine, prospective buyers and customers are often faced with the question of whether they should opt for a new or used machine. The reasons for buying a used construction or material handling machine are obvious: a more attractive price, faster availability, as well as sustainability factors. But quality also plays a key role in such a purchase,” the company says. “Right from the outset, i.e. during the design and development phase of Liebherr machines, great attention is paid to product quality and robustness to ensure a long service life.”

Features such as the full-text search and filter functions specially adapted to machines and application areas help users find their ideal machine faster. The Used Equipment Marketplace is currently available as a website application. A smartphone app will be available in the future. Users can create and save “watch lists” locally in the app to monitor products they are interested in. 

Related Stories
Bobcat E88 excavator lifting a pipe
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Bobcat Announces 2024 Dealer Leadership Group
Fabick Cat Centennial Anniversary event
Dealers
Judge Orders Ex-Fabick Cat CEO to Sell Back Voting Shares
Case Power Abe Award Winner – Progressive Tractor & Implement (Lafayette, La.)
Dealers
Industry Roundup: Case CE Honors Top Dealers with New Awards Program
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 6622a0968d0aa
The Dirt
After Deere Split, Hitachi Emerges on Its Own in America
In less than 2 years, HCMA has unveiled 13 new excavators. We answer all your questions about them and Hitachi's new U.S. focus, on The Dirt.
Maxresdefault 662125dc3d0dd
Wheel Loaders
Video: Volvo Unleashes L180 3-Pass Rehandler Wheel Loader
crane barge Chesapeake 1000 moves a large piece of supporting steel from Key Bridge in Baltimore
Cranes
Largest Floating Crane on East Coast Aids Baltimore Bridge Cleanup (Video)
Man holding an electric equipment charger
Market Pulse
Poll: Contractors Reveal Electric Construction Equipment Purchase Plans
collapsed trench knoxville tenn. where worker died
Safety & Compliance
18 Workers Killed in Trench Collapses Since Record Deadly 2022
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Construction Fleet Management: 2024 Buyers Guide
DownloadView All