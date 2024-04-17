Bobcat has named 16 North American dealers to its 2024 Dealer Leadership Group. The program honors the company’s highest-performing dealers out of its 300-plus dealer enterprises in the United States and Canada.

“Every year, our dealer network keeps raising the bar,” shared Brady Seavert, vice president of construction sales at Bobcat. “We're thrilled to recognize these outstanding businesses for their dedication and impressive accomplishments across the board.”

The 2024 Bobcat Dealer Leadership Group includes:

Bobcat of Brandon – Manitoba, Canada

Bobcat of Brantford, Inc. – Ontario, Canada

Bobcat of Dallas – Texas

Bobcat of Fort Wayne – Indiana

Bobcat of Gwinner – North Dakota

Bobcat of Lincoln – Nebraska

Bobcat of New York City – New York

Bobcat of the Rockies, LLC. – Colorado

Bobcat of Vineland – New Jersey

Bobcat of Westchester/Jim Reed’s Equipment - New York

Curtis Lane Equipment – North Carolina

Duron Equipment, Inc. – Manitoba, Canada

Ironhide Equipment, Inc. – North Dakota

Jordan Equipment – Maine

North Jersey Bobcat – New Jersey

White Star Machinery – Kansas

Member representatives from the dealerships will serve as the “voice” for the dealer network and meet with Bobcat senior leadership throughout the year to provide insights and feedback. Bobcat will award members with a dealer incentive trip to Prague, Czech Republic later this year.

As part of the dealer partner program, Bobcat provides dealerships with development opportunities, ongoing training and educational and marketing resources.

“Our dealers play a crucial role in advancing the Bobcat brand,” Seavert continued. “Their commitment and teamwork are vital to our continued growth. We're constantly inspired and thankful for the meaningful difference they bring to our customers every day.”

Tri-County Equipment Sales & Service Expands Adds Develon Construction Equipment

Tri-County Equipment Sales & Service is the latest partner to join the Develon dealer network.

Located approximately 60 miles west of Knoxville, Tennessee, Tri-County Equipment Sales & Service serves the surrounding counties and works with a wide range of customers, including farmers and contractors.

“When a dealership has been in business for more than 45 years, you know they’re doing something right,” says Adam Howard, senior director of sales at Develon. “This is a wonderful opportunity for our company to partner with the dealership and expand our brand in parts of Tennessee where we haven’t been in the past.”

Marshall Pugh at Tri-County Equipment Sales and Service says he’s confident about Develon's future and the products the company is bringing to the market, particularly dozers and compact track loaders. “We’ve seen success in renting Develon machines to potential customers for a weekend,” Pugh says. “They have the opportunity to test drive the machines on a job site before deciding to purchase. We’re confident they’ll be impressed with the performance. Furthermore, if they decide to buy, we credit the machine rental to their purchase.”

Pugh continues, “We’re excited about our partnership with Develon. Their commitment to quality and innovation aligns perfectly with our values, and we’re confident that together we’ll continue to provide our customers with the best machinery and service possible."

Takeuchi Promotes Scott Utzman to Attachment Specialist

Takeuchi has promoted Scott Utzman to attachment specialist, responsible for attachment sales and support for the company’s dealer and national rental accounts throughout North America.

Utzman will work with dealers and their customers to demonstrate, promote and support the Takeuchi attachment product line. He will also train dealer sales personnel on attachment features, benefits and applications.

“Attachments are an essential and growing part of the compact equipment industry,” said Henry Lawson, director of North American sales for Takeuchi. “Scott’s extensive experience in product and attachment development will be vital as we continue to expand this segment of our business. We look forward to Scott’s contribution to our overall attachment sales and support efforts.”

Since joining Takeuchi in 2005, Utzman has worked in a variety of roles with increasing responsibility, including regional parts manager, assistant parts manager, national parts manager and customer support manager. Utzman applied those experiences to manage Takeuchi’s attachment program when it launched in early 2021.

“I’m really excited to continue working with customers and dealers to find attachment solutions that help them achieve their goals,” Utzman said. “I’ve been involved with Takeuchi’s Attachment Program from the beginning, ensuring that customers who purchase a Takeuchi-branded attachment get the level of quality and dependability that they’ve come to expect from us. Now, I’ll be out in the field, working with our dealers to help improve their customers’ productivity and get greater returns on their machine investments.”

Hitachi Global Air Power Acquires Sullair Distributor Mountain Air Compressor Inc.

Hitachi Global Air Power US, LLC, has acquired Sullair distributor Mountain Air Compressor Incorporated, headquartered in Bristol, Tennessee.

Founded in 1994, Mountain Air Compressor provides sales and service of air compressors, air treatment products, accessories, and related equipment systems in Northeast Tennessee, West Virginia and parts of Virginia and Southeast Ohio.

“We continue to look for strategic opportunities to better serve our customers,” said John Randall, Hitachi Global Air Power president and CEO. “Mountain Air Compressor has been a strong distribution partner for many years and is a well-known and well-loved compressed air solutions provider in the Tennessee valley and beyond. Establishing our company’s presence in this important region will help us to continue to deliver reliable Sullair products and great service to our mining, lumber, pharmaceutical and chemical industry customers in the region.”

Mountain Air Compressor employees and leadership will remain in their positions and the company will continue to operate under its current name to ensure continuity of service to customers, Hitachi says. The company will continue to sell Sullair brand air compressors and related equipment and provide service to a variety of compressed air systems.

“We have spent the last 29 years building our company around the premise of selling solutions and not products,” said Tom White, president of Mountain Air Compressor. “Joining a world-class company, with our same values will allow our work and our vision for our company to continue on in new and exciting ways. We are thrilled to now not only sell and service Sullair products but to share and help shape the company’s bright future.”