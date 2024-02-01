DealersIndustry Round-up: Thunder Creek Adds EquipmentShare as Dealer in Okla., Mo.Ryan WhisnerFeb 1, 2024Thunder Creek Equipment has added EquipmentShare as a dealer at locations in Columbia, Missouri, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.Thunder Creek Equipment An unexpected error occurred: Related StoriesDealersIndustry Roundup: Ring Power Names David Alban as CEODealersNewman Tractor Stays ‘Humble and Hungry’ as it GrowsDealersCRH to Deploy Cat Electric Off-Highway Trucks & Chargers at Aggregates Site An unexpected error occurred: Top StoriesWheel LoadersJohn Deere Adds New 444 G-Tier Wheel Loader to "No-Frills" LineupThe G-Tier models are designed to deliver high performance at a lower cost.Compact equipmentA Tracked Mini Dumper from JLG? – Aerial Lift Maker Branches OutCompact equipmentKubota’s New RTV-X1130 Features Multi-Adjustable 6-Foot Cargo BedSkid Steer Loaders"World's First Cab-less Remotely Operated Electric Skid Steer": The Elise CBL An unexpected error occurred: Equipment World Contractor of the YearThe Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.Learn MoreWhite Papers8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety ProgramEight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.DownloadView All