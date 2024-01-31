Ammann to Relocate North American Headquarters from Florida to South Carolina

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jan 31, 2024
Ammann ARS 70 Soil Compactor
Ammann

Ammann America will relocate its North American headquarters from Davie, Florida, to a new 30,000-square-foot facility in Columbia, South Carolina.

The asphalt equipment manufacturer expects the new facility to be operational by March, with the full relocation of the Florida facility completed by June.

Regional director Christopher Perkins cited growing demand as the reason for the move, saying, “Ammann America is growing thanks to our North American customers. We are determined to build on that trust, and this new location is a way to better service our growing base.”

With the new location near critical transportation hubs, the company says it expects to see improvements in parts and product availability. The 4.8-acre site will also offer the ability to host on-site product demonstrations for customers and dealers.

“We’re thrilled about the demand that has brought about this relocation,” Perkins added. “Customers are seeing the difference reliable machines and professional support can make in their businesses.”

